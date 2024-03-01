Nottingham Forest at 'impasse' over stadium redevelopment

Shut Up And Show More Football podcast graphic

BBC Radio Nottingham's political reporter Hugh Caswell has been discussing his interview with Nottingham Forest chairman Tom Cartledge about the club's stadium situation:

"The chairman was really clear to stress that relocation is not the club's preferred option and it is certainly not at the stage of shopping around looking for other sites to build a new stadium on in the future. But, this is the strongest indication we have heard from the club yet that this could be a genuine option.

"Could it be a negotiating tactic? [Cartledge] says there are no discussions, the talks have ended and they have ended without an agreement. The city council in their statement say they are open to more discussions and to continue the dialogue, but they also make the point that they have this duty to ensure the best value for taxpayers - and that is all taxpayers, of which some may not be Nottingham Forest fans, of course.

"It is Forest who want to develop the stadium, it is Forest who have opened up this discussion. The big thing that has happened since the lease was originally signed and now is that Forest have been promoted to the Premier League, so is it fair for the council to ask for a bit more money?

"The club's argument is that they bring in a lot of money to the city as it is, whether that is on matchdays or in the form of a stadium redevelopment, creating jobs - all of this is only going to go in an upward direction if they are increasing the capacity of the stadium. Central to this is you have to understand the council's financial problems and they're pretty well documented by now.

"Any situation now where councillors are seen to not be doing all they can to get best value, that will be very dangerous for them because these commissioners [that will be brought in] are there to focus on the bottom line and balance the books. You can imagine that they may care that much less about a decision being unpopular than an elected councillor might.

Story continues

"That gives you an idea of the bind the council is in and how we have come to this impasse."

Listen to the full interview and discussion on BBC Sounds