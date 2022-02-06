Nottingham Forest humiliate Leicester to keep FA Cup dream alive

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Peter Lansley at the City Ground
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Leicester City
    Leicester City
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
<span>Photograph: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images</span>
Photograph: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Twenty five miles, 18 places and one division may separate Nottingham Forest from Leicester City but ultimately it was the crazy seconds in the first half that exemplified the difference between these East Midlands rivals.

That was the time between goals from Philip Zinckernagel and Brennan Johnson as Forest, from the Championship, deservedly knocked out FA Cup winners for the second round in succession to land a fifth-round tie at home to Huddersfield Town.

Related: Nottingham Forest 4-1 Leicester City: FA Cup fourth round – as it happened

The FA has confirmed it will investigate the unsavoury scenes that followed Joe Worrall’s goal nine minutes later as a Leicester fan found his way on to the pitch and took two punches at the celebrating Forest players before stewards took him to ground.

It is eight years since these teams last met but, with some of the form Forest are producing under Steve Cooper, it is not inconceivable the next time they will meet will be in the Premier League.

Brendan Rodgers has talked about changing his squad around this summer but Leicester, without an away win in seven games, need to do something about reviving this season before this rot goes any deeper. They were not just beaten here; they were humiliated.

The pivotal spell of three goals in nine minutes simply took the breath away as Leicester were blown away. When Nottingham Forest have been good this season they have been very good – and when Leicester are bad they have been very bad – but this was something else.

Only Fulham can better Forest’s record in the Championship since Steve Cooper took charge in September and the confidence he has instilled was clear to see, especially after Keinan Davis had chested down Brennan Johnson’s lofted pass back into the area and volleyed, left-footed, against the angle of post and bar.

A Leicester City fan is detained by stewards after invading the pitch.
A Leicester City fan is detained by stewards after invading the pitch. Photograph: Craig Brough/Reuters

It was not that Leicester were taking this lightly. Indeed, although they had made three changes to the side that drew 1-1 with Brighton a fortnight ago, the returns of Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho, after the Africa Cup of Nations, ostensibly strengthened the side. That was in theory anyway.

Forest had won four games on the trot before having an off-day at Cardiff last Sunday just as a place in the play-offs beckoned. But here they were just unplayable for the crucial period that ultimately allowed them to win this game.

Leicester were undone somewhat easily for the opening goal. After good work from Djed Spence down the right wing, there was too much space for Brennan Johnson when the ball was played back to him and when his cross was winched in to the back post, Davis outmuscled James Justin to nod the ball down for Philip Zinckernagel to sidefoot the ball home.

The BBC were still showing replays of that goal 24 seconds later when Johnson made it 2-0 after Daniel Amartey played a blind back pass towards Danny Ward in the Leicester goal. The pacey young forward, for whom Forest rejected a £20m bid from Brentford last month, showed fine composure to slot the ball wide of the keeper’s legs.

Ryan Yates should have headed in and Zinckernagel had a shot deflected wide as Forest smelled blood; some of the first-time pass-and-move from Cooper’s team was exhilarating, not least in the move that led to the corner for the third goal. James Garner’s flag kick was headed in by captain Joe Worrall, back from injury, who celebrated injudiciously if understandably in front of the 4,000 Leicester fans.

Related: Klopp hails ‘proper fairytale’ of Harvey Elliott’s comeback goal for Liverpool

One fan got on to the pitch and threw two punches at Forest’s jubilant players as Yates, Johnson and Davis pushed him back before stewards took control of the situation.

Ward saved well from Spence, whose future after this loan from Middlesbrough seems likely to be in the Premier League, and when Leicester pulled a goal back five minutes before half-time, there was a sense of the tie being back in the balance. Quite why the eccentric Brice Samba needed to come sprinting from his goal to cover James Maddison’s channel ball only he will know but the goalkeeper’s poor judgment did not stretch to taking out Iheanacho, who touched the ball past him and also Scott McKenna before drilling in from a difficult angle.

Brendan Rodgers went for two up front at the start of the second half, Patson Daka replacing Harvey Barnes. The substitute, fed by Iheanacho, shot over and Ademola Lookman had a shout for a penalty when tackled on the edge of the area before the result was sealed on the hour mark.

Spence, superb all afternoon, cut inside from wide on the right and kept running after playing the ball in to Zinckernagel whose return pass cut out the creaking Leicester back-line. Spence took one touch to compose himself before sliding his shot into the far bottom corner. It was a fitting finish for a display balancing fight and finesse.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Column: Brady's goodbye leaves (almost) everyone smiling

    The smart ones get out while people are still lining up to see them play. Tom Brady was even smarter than that. He was so good for so long that it made the toughest decision of his own career easy for everybody else. Sure, it could have gone smoother. As things turned out, it resembled nothing so much as a broken play that runs for three days without end. But try and name another transcendent athlete who exited the stage to smiles on almost every side of him. We'll wait. Brady’s unparalleled acc

  • Super Bowl Matchup: Veteran Rams versus upstart Bengals

    Across both Super Bowl rosters, there is a great divide. The Rams are the team loaded with veterans and the Bengals are the new kids on the block. Los Angeles has the star power, which figures with Hollywood next door. Cincinnati has a bunch of relative no names outside of Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase. Bengals coach Zac Taylor worked for Rams boss Sean McVay — even though Taylor is more than two years older. Both teams were No. 4 seeds after winning their divisions, so there are some similaritie

  • Injury knocks Canadian freestyle skier Elena Gaskell out of big air event

    BEIJING — Canadian freestyle skier Elena Gaskell has pulled out of Monday's big air competition after suffering an injury in training. Gaskell, a medal hopeful in the event, made the announcement Sunday in an Instagram post. "Was supposed to compete in my first Olympic event tomorrow but unfortunately (I) am going to have to pull out," she wrote. "I'm absolutely heartbroken … need some time to process." The Canadian Olympic Committee said Gaskell suffered an unspecified "lower body" injury durin

  • New Pirates coach Callahan focused on her job, not history

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Caitlyn Callahan was standing in a Starbucks in the fall 2019 when she peered down at her phone and was met with a jolt that changed the course of her life. A couple of clicks told her the New York Yankees had just made Rachel Balkovec the first woman to be a full-time coach in the major leagues. Suddenly, a door that Callahan assumed was closed had swung wide open and her inner ballplayer. “If you’ve ever been in one of those playoff situations where you’re that batter up and

  • Raptors' Chris Boucher saw your memes after going viral

    Toronto Raptors centre Chris Boucher comments on going viral after a broadcast caught him looking extremely tired on the bench in a win vs. the Utah Jazz earlier in the season. Listen to 'Hustle Play' wherever you get your podcasts or watch on YouTube.

  • Kylington caps third-period rally, Flames beat Stars 4-3

    DALLAS (AP) — Oliver Kylington exited the penalty box, joined a rush and scored to cap a three-goal rally in the third period as the Calgary Flames defeated the Dallas Stars 4-3 on Tuesday night. Kylington jumped into a 3-on-1 break, took a pass from Rasmus Andersson and beat Dallas goalie Jake Oettinger. Andrew Mangiapane and Johnny Gaudreau also scored third-period goals, and Elias Lindholm assisted on the tying and winning goals. Trevor Lewis also scored for Calgary. Calgary peppered Oettinge

  • Ja Morant scores 33, leads Grizzlies' 135-115 rout of Magic

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 33 points in three quarters and the Memphis Grizzlies led by as many as 31 points in a 135-115 win over the Orlando Magic on Saturday. Morant scored 22 points in the first half as Memphis won its second straight and for the fifth time in six games. The Grizzlies went on a 14-0 run in the first quarter and led 76-56 at the half. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 21 points for Memphis and Steve Adams added 12 points and 11 rebounds. The Grizzlies shot 50.5% (53 for 105

  • Weidemann, Kingsbury earn Canada's first medals at Beijing Games

    BEIJING — Canada made its mark on the medal table early at the Beijing Olympics, as speedskater Isabelle Weidemann raced to bronze in the women's 3,000 metres on Saturday. The 26-year-old from Ottawa finished with a time of three minutes 58.64 seconds at the Ice Ribbon oval. The women's 3,000 was the second event at the Games to award medals. Weidemann received her hardware shortly after Norway's Therese Johaug became Beijing's first gold medallist in the women’s 15-kilometre cross-country skiat

  • Canada's Olympic men's hockey team hits the ice in Beijing: 'A dream come true'

    BEIJING — Eric Staal didn't march in the opening ceremony of the Vancouver Olympics. Canada's star-studded team of NHLers skipped the pomp and circumstance 12 years ago, preferring to focus on final preparations ahead of that pressure-packed tournament on home soil. Staal probably thought the chance to partake in a procession of red-clad, selfie-taking athletes trailing the fluttering Maple Leaf had long passed him by. When the NHL backed out of the Beijing Games, however, the door once again sw

  • US-Canada women's Olympic hockey rivalry set to resume

    BEIJING (AP) — The last thing Cammi Granato and her U.S. women’s hockey teammates needed to see after a 10-hour bus ride through the Maritimes was arriving at their hotel and finding the Canadians staying at the same place. It was bad enough the two heated rivals had to confront each other on ice. In those early days — the late 1990s and 2000s — of what’s developed into one of the world’s fiercest rivalries, the two sides were ready to drop their gloves when and where ever. “We’d have like a fou

  • Canadian speedskater Weidemann wins Olympic bronze in women's 3,000

    BEIJING — Isabelle Weidemann crossed the finish line, and looked up at her time, bent over with exhaustion. She tugged off her hood, her face crumpling with emotion. Four years since she narrowly missed the podium in Pyeongchang, with countless monotonous turns of the oval in between, the hard work had paid off. The 26-year-old from Ottawa captured not only Canada's first medal of the Beijing Olympics, a bronze in long-track speedskating's 3,000 metres, but the first medal by a Canadian woman in

  • Report: Canadian figure skater Keegan Messing ready to travel to Beijing Olympics after COVID issues

    Canadian figure skating star Keegan Messing is ready to travel after missing the 2022 Beijing Olympics team event in COVID-19 protocols, according to CBC's Jacqueline Doorey.

  • Pascal Siakam's 21-point first-quarter explosion extends Raptors win streak to five

    TORONTO — Pascal Siakam scored 21 points in the first quarter on way his way to 33 for the evening as the Toronto Raptors extended their winning streak to five with a 125-114 victory over the Atlanta Hawks at Scotiabank Arena Friday. Raptors all-star Fred VanVleet added 26 points, including 13 in the third quarter alone, and 13 assists in Toronto's sixth win in their last seven contests. Hawks point guard Trae Young followed up a 43-point performance in a 124-115 win over the league-leading Phoe

  • China primed to enter men's Olympic hockey fray for the first time

    BEIJING — Brandon Yip was growing up in Vancouver when his grandmother figured he also needed a Chinese name to honour the family's heritage. The matriarch decided "Jinguang" was a good fit, and the younger Yip continued on as a Canadian kid chasing his hockey dream. The new moniker, however, stuck. "I've just carried it with me," said the now-36-year-old winger. Yip has carried it further than he could have ever dreamed — to the Beijing Olympics as a key member of China's first-ever foray into

  • Canadian speed skater Ted-Jan Bloemen fades to 10th in men's 5,000m

    Canadian speed skater Ted-Jan Bloemen faded fast in the men's 5,000 metres en route to a 10th-place finish on Sunday at the Beijing Olympics. Bloemen, 35, was the reigning silver medallist in the distance and held the world record until December. But he couldn't recapture that magic at the National Speed Skating Oval, also known as the Ice Ribbon, in Beijing. "I started out really well and I don't know what happened. I am really confused. I don't understand it," Bloemen told CBC Sports' Anastasi

  • Another Olympic goal-fest for Canadian women's hockey team in 11-1 win over Finland

    BEIJING — A game touted to be a barometer turned into a blowout. Finland was expected to test Canada in the Olympic women's hockey tournament ahead of the latter's meeting with defending champion United States. But Canada's relentless speed and pressure, combined with Finns suddenly minus their head coach, produced an 11-1 win for the Canadians on Saturday in Beijing. Sarah Nurse earned her first career hat trick and Brianne Jenner also scored a trio of goals, with Sarah Fillier and Laura Stacey

  • Beijing excited, dismisses controversy as Olympics begin

    BEIJING (AP) — As the lights flashed on the Bird's Nest, the stadium designed for the previous Olympics in China, 63-year old Liu Wenbin was just one of many excited Beijing residents eager for the Games to begin. It didn't matter that Beijing had just held the Olympics 14 years ago, or that the country had to artificially construct snow, or that the U.S. and several other Western countries were staging a diplomatic boycott over Beijing's internment of a large part of its minority Uyghur populat

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Cheering for China on cold, dark night

    BEIJING (AP) — On a freezing, pitch-black night, as the shops were closing, a crowd of Beijingers gathered in front of a giant outdoor TV screen to watch the country's elite speed skaters chase Olympic gold. They would not be disappointed. China may not have a strong winter sports tradition, but skating is one of the areas where its athletes have excelled. And residents of the capital are especially enthusiastic fans, since many take to the ice themselves on the city's many lakes and canals as s

  • Canada's Colliton thrust into Olympic spotlight: 'You don't roadmap these things'

    BEIJING — Jeremy Colliton brought his players together toward the tail end of practice. "Let's have that urgency," Canada's Olympic men's hockey coach calmly told the group. "Let's have that desperation." It was instruction — and a job title on the other side of the world — he never would have envisioned three short months ago. "You don't roadmap these things," the 37-year-old told a group of North American reporters about 30 minutes later. "You just do the best you can and prepare for your oppo

  • Water Cube to Ice Cube: Canadian icemaker deals with unique challenges at Games

    BEIJING — Canada's Hans Wuthrich thought he had seen it all during his long icemaking career. Delivering four top-quality curling sheets at the Beijing Games in a venue originally built for aquatic sports has been a unique challenge. "Having to set up humidifiers instead of dehumidifiers to (avoid) losing your ice is quite unheard of," Wuthrich said Wednesday. The venue — first called the Water Cube — was used for competitions like swimming and diving at the 2008 Beijing Summer Games. The 50-met