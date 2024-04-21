Furious Nottingham Forest allege VAR was a Luton fan in Everton defeat

Nottingham Forest's Callum Hudson-Odoi is brought down by Everton's Ashley Young in the third of the three incidents that infuriated the visitors - Getty Images/Dave Howarth

Nottingham Forest launched an extraordinary social media attack questioning the integrity of the Premier League after failing to be awarded three penalties in their 2-0 defeat by Everton.

Seconds after the final whistle of the fixture between two clubs in the midst of the battle against relegation, Forest’s official X account said the club “cannot accept” how referee Anthony Taylor failed to penalise the home side and raised an issue claiming the VAR, Stuart Attwell, was a Luton Town fan.

The remarks are sure to provoke a Football Association response.

“Three extremely poor decisions – three penalties not given – which we simply cannot accept,” read the post.

“We warned the PGMOL that the VAR is a Luton fan before the game but they didn’t change him. Our patience has been tested multiple times. NFFC will now consider its options.”

The narrative will be that Forest are mad and the statement is OTT… but the club are raging and this has happened way too many times. Forget the corruption angle, it's just total incompetence and obv not just for Forest this season. PGMOL have to get a handle on this

The contentious decisions involved Everton’s Ashley Young, who escaped punishment for a handball and for tackles on Callum Hudson-Odoi and Giovanni Reyna.

Forest raised concerns about Attwell being a video assistant referee before the game, claiming he is a supporter of a club involved in the relegation battle.

That reaction immediately provoked a hostile reaction, with Sky Sports pundit and Telegraph columnist Jamie Carragher scathing of Forest’s response.

“What I’ve just read there on social media, that’s like a fan in a pub,” said Carragher.

“That is embarrassing for Nottingham Forest. I get the frustrations, but that rubbish about the VAR is a Luton fan? You can’t get involved in that. You’ve got to show a little bit of class if you are a football club.

“I get it, the frustration, the officials have had an awful day, terrible. But you can’t get involved in that. It’s nonsense.”

'That's like a fan in a pub' 😮@carra23 says Nottingham Forest's response is an embarrassment 😳 pic.twitter.com/PeTiYNvzVW — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 21, 2024

The FA will take a dim view of any suggestion of bias from one of their officials and such allegations generally lead to a charge.

Forest coach Nuno Espirito Santo said he agreed with his club’s position, although he was more reluctant to raise the issue of the VAR’s allegiances. Asked if he shared the views expressed in the tweet, he replied: “Yes I share because I saw the images. You see it so clearly, you don’t understand why the decision was against us.

“The situation with Gio Reyna in the first half was clear, and the handball, and there is another incident with Callum and Ashley Young. I share the feeling of the club. It is not an excuse. We are not comfortable with the referees.”

'We've tried to ignore it' 😳



Nuno Espirito Santo on Nottingham Forest's statement on the decision that have gone against them 👇 pic.twitter.com/Diq7O7fhW3 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 21, 2024

Nuno was asked about the pre-match concerns Forest had regarding the VAR appointment.

“I am aware of the complaint that the club was not comfortable with the VAR but it is not important if he is a fan of another club,” said Nuno. “He is sitting down in the chair, he has time to assess images.”

Nuno claimed a catalogue of poor decisions has had an effect on his side.

“It is a feeling of disappointment that we are always being punished and it is difficult to control the players with this feeling. They felt they worked hard,” he added. “Of course it affects [us\. It has been affecting us for a while now. It is there.”

Forest’s Neco Williams was particularly aggrieved and questioned whether his side’s lowly position in the table was behind the decision not to award penalties.

“Listen, it is three clear, blatant penalties. Everyone watching that game knew they were all penalties. They are clear,” he said.

“Every single week, this happens now. We are getting decisions against us, and I don’t know why. Is it because we are a lower-bottom half team? Because I guarantee all of the top-six teams are getting every single one of them, and I know every single person watching that game today knew all three of them were clear blatant penalties.

“It is ridiculous, and it is week after week now. We are getting these decisions against us. I am not here to make excuses; I am not that type of person, but every week it is something. I don’t know what it is, but it needs to stop now. It is three clear, blatant penalties.”

Forest have had long-standing issues with Premier League officials throughout the season. The club’s coach, Steven Reid, was given a two-match touchline ban and fined £5,000 for improper conduct and using abusive and or insulting language towards ref Paul Tierney in a defeat by Liverpool in March.

‌He was found to have called Tierney a ‘c---’ on three occasions, the first time resulting in a red card.

The vociferous reaction followed a complaint that the official had wrongly given Liverpool possession with a drop ball one minute and 50 seconds before the winning goal.

In February, Forest appointed Mark Clattenburg as their new referees’ analyst. The move was regarded as an attempt to improve understanding and relationships between officials and the club.

Forest have lodged three official complaints to the PGMOL this season about officiating decisions.

In August last year, the club expressed their “anger” at the performance of Attwell and his officials in the 3-2 defeat by Manchester United, in which Joe Worrall was sent off for a challenge on Bruno Fernandes despite Willy Boly appearing to be a covering defender.

They also issued a complaint to PGMOL following Boly’s dismissal in the 3-2 defeat by Bournemouth before Christmas, which Nuno revealed triggered an apology from referees’ chief Howard Webb.

In January they also complained over the conduct of Brentford forward Ivan Toney in the 3-2 defeat, after he appeared to move the foam before taking a free-kick.

Nottingham Forest's statement on X

The three incidents

41 minutes: Ashley Young challenges Gio Reyna

What happened: Reyna nicked the ball away from Young before going to ground, suggesting the defender had kicked his heel in attempting to clear the ball.

Keith Hackett verdict: This is a clip on the heels and anywhere else on the field, it is a free-kick. It was in the area, it impeded the player and is a clear foul.

Pundit’s verdict: Louis Saha told Sky Sports: “I think for me it’s a penalty. He [Young] doesn’t take the ball at all. Yes, it is a small contact, but it’s in the box. He doesn’t touch the ball, so I think the referee should have maybe called for VAR to take a look.”

42 minutes: Ashley Young handball

What happened: Morgan Gibbs-White flights a pass across the box and Callum Hudson-Odoi knocks the ball back across goal first time. Young is turning to block the cross and the ball hits his outstretched right arm

Keith Hackett verdict: On second viewing of the Ashley Young handball his body shape is bigger because his hand/arm is outstretched and movement is towards the ball. The referee does not have a good viewing angle and VAR should have intervened. This was a penalty kick.

Pundit’s verdict: Jamie Carragher, talking to Sky Sports, said: “It’s a penalty. VAR haven’t mentioned it, but his arms are out from his body. He’s making himself bigger. Ashley Young is very lucky, and I think we’ll be hearing from Mark Clattenburg after the game.”

This alleged handball by Ashley Young was the second of the incidents that enraged Forest - PA/Peter Byrne

56 minutes: Young’s challenge on Hudson-Odoi

Hudson-Odoi runs onto a through ball behind the Everton defence, with the former England international appearing to catch the Forest winger. Referee Anthony Taylor suggests Young got the ball.

Keith Hackett verdict: Young’s challenge on Hudson-Odoi is a kick and he is fortunate not to receive a red card. The referee should have pointed to the spot or at the very least, VAR should have told him to take another look for a clear and obvious error.