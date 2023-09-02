Nottingham Forest bring in Origi, Hudson-Odoi and Sangaré on frantic day

Nottingham Forest have agreed to sign Divock Origi on a season-long loan from Milan and have announced the £32m arrival of highly rated Ibrahim Sangaré from PSV Eindhoven after a hectic deadline day on which they signed six players.

Forest sanctioned the £47m sale of Brennan Johnson to Tottenham, ending the forward’s 14-year association with the club, but moved to strengthen their forward line with the former Liverpool striker Origi and Callum Hudson-Odoi, who spent last season on loan at Bayer Leverkusen.

On Friday afternoon Forest confirmed the arrival of Hudson-Odoi for a cut-price £5m from Chelsea, the signing of Nicolás Domínguez from Bologna as part of a swap deal with Remo Freuler and the loan signing of the full-back Nuno Tavares from Arsenal. The Greece goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos joined from Benfica to provide competition for Matt Turner and the defender Andrew Omobamidele in an £11m deal from Norwich after striking a last-minute deal, which required a deal sheet.

Hudson-Odoi’s move reunites him with the Forest head coach, Steve Cooper, with whom he worked when part of the England team that won the Under-17 World Cup in 2017. “It’s a new chapter for me,” the 22-year-old said. “I want to prove myself again. I know a couple of the boys already which was a big thing for me, and I obviously know the manager well, so it’s nice to be here and see familiar faces around.”

Forest have tracked Sangaré, an Ivory Coast international, for the past 18 months with defensive midfield seen as a priority position to address. The reported fee for the 25-year-old, who has joined on a five-year deal, is €30m.

Forest visit Chelsea on Saturday. Forest have also signed Anthony Elanga, Turner, Ola Aina, Andrey Santos, Gonzalo Montiel and Murillo this summer as well as making Chris Wood’s loan move from Newcastle permanent in a £15m deal.

Meanwhile Bournemouth sealed a season-long loan deal to borrow winger Luis Sinisterra from Leeds, after applying for a deal sheet, but a late move for Leicester’s Patson Daka collapsed after Wales striker Kieffer Moore failed to leave on loan. Bournemouth have an option to buy Sinisterra and have sent Jaidon Anthony on loan to Leeds as part of the agreement.

Leicester midfielder Boubakary Soumaré has joined Sevilla on a loan deal until the end of the season.