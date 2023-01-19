Nottingham Forest agree January loan deal for Newcastle United's Chris Wood

Newcastle United's Chris Wood celebrates scoring the opening goal during the Premier League match at the King Power Stadium, Leicester. - Mike Egerton/PA

Chris Wood is set to sign for Nottingham Forest on Friday, after a deal was agreed with Newcastle United.

Wood will have a medical in Nottingham today before signing on loan for the remainder of the season, to become Forest's third new arrival of the January window.

Forest have moved for the New Zealand international after Taiwo Awoniyi was ruled out for up to ten weeks with a torn groin.

Wood, 31, has only made four starts for Newcastle this season and is in line to make his debut for Forest in the game at Bournemouth on Saturday.

Forest will now ramp up their search for a new goalkeeper after Manchester United loanee Dean Henderson sustained a thigh injury which could rule him out for four weeks.

Wales international Wayne Hennessey will start against Bournemouth, but Forest are expected to target another goalkeeper before the window closes.

A number of options have been considered, including Dinamo Zagreb's Dominik Livakovic and Paris Saint-Germain's Sergio Rico and Keylor Navas.

Cooper said: “[Signing another goalkeeper] is certainly a discussion point. After the weekend, we have two League Cup games that Dean wouldn’t have played in anyway, because of the loan ruling, so we were always planning without him for those games.

"We just need to get this weekend out of the way and see where we’re at after that

“Dean is going to be out for four to five weeks, which is obviously a blow for all of us, especially him, but these things happen and we carry on with our work and support Dean to get fit as quickly as possible.

"In the meantime we have to focus on getting ready for games.”