Nottingham Forest 2-3 Brighton - analysis

Harry De Cosemo, BBC Sport

Nottingham Forest had the perfect start to their match against Brighton, but they couldn't build on it and fully deserved their defeat.

It was fitting that Morgan Gibbs-White set Anthony Elanga up for the opening goal in the third minute and scored the penalty. He was the one player who was making things happen.

But overall, Forest didn't do enough. They allowed Brighton to grow into the game from a position of strength, surrendering possession out wide and in between the lines, and that was ultimately their downfall.

Steve Cooper's assessment that they didn't play well enough without the ball in the first half was correct. But even when Gibbs-White converted from the spot and Lewis Dunk was sent off, they didn't make that advantage count in the final ten minutes.

Overall, a bad day at the office. But it is their first defeat at the City Ground since April, so perhaps some perspective is needed.