Nottingham Forest 2-1 Man United: Analysis

Simon Stone banner

Morgan Gibbs-White was one of the key figures in Nottingham Forest's successful fight against relegation from the Premier League last term.

It is fair to say Gibbs-White, like Forest, has struggled to reach the same levels he found at the end of last season, so it is probably no surprise his return to form should coincide with his side's best win of the season.

Gibbs-White was a menace for the Manchester United defence, an energetic nuisance without the ball and a scheming presence with it.

His goal - at a key time in the game with Forest trying to regather themselves after the concession of a shock and needless equaliser - was crucial, struck with accuracy and belief.

The result provides Forest with breathing space to the bottom three. With Gibbs-White in this form, they can look up, not down.