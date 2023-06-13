Nottingham: Everything we know so far about attack that left three dead

Three people have been killed and at least three injured after a horrifying rampage through the city of Nottingham.

Detectives are questioning a 31-year-old man on suspicion of murder after a driver was seen being dragged out of a smashed-up white van by armed police and arrested on Tuesday.

Police have not yet commented on whether the attack is being treated as terrorism, but it is understood that the suspect has a mental health history.

Here is everything that we know so far about the “shocking” attack:

The University of Nottingham has confirmed that two of the victims are students. In a statement, the university said: “We are shocked and devastated by the news and our thoughts are with those affected, their families and friends. We know this is likely to cause distress for staff and students in our community.”

Police arriving to Ilkeston Road found two people dead in the street leading to the city centre. Their identity, ages and nature of injuries have not been revealed by police at this stage.

Officers were then called to another incident in Milton Street where a van had attempted to run over three people. They are currently being treated in hospital.

Witness Lynn Haggitt told Channel 4 News she saw a van hitting two people on Milton Street near the Theatre Royal at around 5.30am. She said a man was treated for a serious head injury after the driver “went straight into them”.

One man is in hospital in a critical condition while two others are believed to have suffered minor injuries.

A man was also found dead in Magdala Road close to the Sherwood suburbs of the city. His age or nature of injuries have not been revealed by police at this stage.

Students living in Bentinck Road said they saw police drag a man out of a white van “as he resisted arrest”.

Police have arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of murder and he remains in police custody.

Witnesses described the man as “black with dreadlocks” and wearing a hat at the time he was arrested.

Police have not labelled the killings as an act of terrorism attack but it is understood that the man has a mental health history from the local area. Police are keeping an “open mind” over the motive for the attack and believe there is “no-one else outstanding”, the Nottinghamshire force said.

A terraced property with a For Sale sign was also under police guard on Ilkeston Road - where the first attack was reported. Staff at a neighbouring hairdresser claimed it had been raided last year.

Nottingham’s three Labour MPs, Nadia Whittome, Lilian Greenwood and Alex Norris, said they were “shaken” by the events.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak thanked the emergency services for their response to the “shocking incident”, adding: “My thoughts are with those injured, and the family and loved ones of those who have lost their lives.”