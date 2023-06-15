Nottingham attacks suspect is former University of Nottingham student, police reveal

Victims of the attack (clockwise from left) Ian Cotes, Grace Kumar and Barnaby Webber (ES Composite)

Police have revealed the suspect they are questioning over the triple killing in Nottingham is a former university student in the city.

A 31-year-old man was arrested at around 5.30am on Tuesday 13 June after three people were killed and three others injured in a knife and van rampage.

Two of the people who died in the stabbing attacks, Grace O’Malley-Kumar, and Barnaby Webber, both 19, were students at the University of Nottingham returning from a night out in the city centre.

Police revealed on Thursday the suspect is a former student at the same university, but said this is not believed to be connected with the attack.

Detectives also said they applied on Wednesday to the Magistrates’ Court and were granted another 36 hours to question the suspect.

In a statement released at 1pm on Thursday, Nottinghamshire Police said: “We believe the suspect carried out the knife attacks on two University of Nottingham students, aged 19, just after 4am on Tuesday 13 June.

“Following the first attack in Ilkeston Road, the attacker then made his way by foot to a supported living complex in Mapperley Road but was denied entry. This was not reported to police at the time.

“The attacker then continued on foot to Magdala Road where he killed a 65-year-old man and stole his van.

“He then attempted to run over a man in the Milton Street area, who remains in a serious condition in hospital.

“He then tried to run over two other pedestrians in the Sherwood Street area who are believed to have suffered minor injuries. We have referred this part of the incident to the IOPC, as a marked police car followed behind the suspect’s van for a short distance before it collided with the two pedestrians.

“Police then detained the suspect by using a taser when the vehicle was stopped.”

Police say they are still working alongside counter-terrorism police and are keeping an “open mind” as to the motive behind the attacks.

