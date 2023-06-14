Nottingham attacks latest: Murder suspect 'refusing to answer police questions'

Grace Kumar was named as the second victim in Nottingham

A 31-year-old man arrested on suspicion of fatally stabbing two university students and a van driver in his 50s is refusing to answer police questions, The Telegraph understands.

The suspect, who sources say is a west African migrant who had settled in the UK legally and known to police, was arrested at 5.30am on Tuesday. The Telegraph understands the 31-year-old suspect arrived in the country as a teenager and is not thought to be a refugee.

It is understood the 31-year-old is so far refusing to co-operate with police examining the circumstances surrounding the attacks, which threatens to slow down the investigation.

He was held after 19-year-old students Barnaby Webber and Grace Kumar were fatally stabbed in Ilkeston Road before a man in his 50s, believed to be a tradesman, was similarly attacked in Magdala Road.

Three people waiting at a bus stop in Milton Road were also injured when a stolen van attempted to run them over.

On Wednesday, more vigils are scheduled to take place in Nottingham to remember the victims after hundreds of people attended a memorial at St Peter’s Church on Tuesday evening.

10:08 AM

Family's 'complete devastation' at student death

Barnaby Webber

The family of 19-year-old university student Barnaby Webber have described their “complete devastation” at his death in the Nottingham attacks, reports Patrick Sawer, Max Stephens and Catherine Lough.

Paying tribute to him they condemned the “senseless murder of our son”, describing him as a “beautiful, brilliant, bright young man, with everything in life to look forward to”.

Mr Webber and a female friend, named locally as Grace Kumar, had been returning to their student accommodation following an end-of-term night out when they were killed in Ilkeston Road, in an apparently random attack, just after 4am on Tuesday.

09:57 AM

'Tremendously sad day for hockey family'

A former hockey player who won a silver medal at the 2006 Commonwealth Games in Australia has described Grace Kumar as “extremely talented” as he paid tribute to the University of Nottingham student.

Adnan Zakir, who represented Pakistan between 2001 and 2006, wrote: “I’m shocked and saddened to hear this heartbreaking news. Grace Kumar was [an] extremely talented hockey players [sic], she was my favourite in the team.

“Tremendously sad day for hockey family. England Hockey has lost a future star.”

09:47 AM

Video: Vigil held at St Peter's Church

09:41 AM

Taunton School - Barnaby 'touched lives of staff, pupils and parents'

Taunton School has now released a tribute to former pupil Barnaby Webber

The statement said: “The Taunton School community is heartbroken by the recent, tragic, news about Barnaby Webber. Barnaby joined us in the Nursery and studied here all the way through to the end of the Sixth Form, leaving just last year.

“In his long association with the school, he touched the lives of many staff, pupils and parents and his loss will be very difficult to come to terms with. He was a much-loved, kind and engaging character. That a young man of such promise should lose his life in these circumstances is utterly devastating.

“We send our love and deepest condolences to his family. We continue to do all we can to support them and all in our community affected by these events. When the time comes, we will find a fitting way in which to remember Barnaby and his special contribution to our school.”

09:36 AM

Vigil will show 'Nottingham's stand against violence'

To clarify an earlier post on vigils, the council has confirmed a memorial will take place on Thursday.

City council leader David Mellen said: “Our city remains in shock after the tragic death of three people.

“We know the impact of these awful events will be felt not only by the victims’ families and friends but by the wider Nottingham community and so it is important that we take time to join together to share our grief and to remember the people we have lost.

“The vigil will be a chance for people to come together to mourn and to show the world how Nottingham takes a stand against violence.”

09:33 AM

Residents urged to light candles to remember victims

Nottingham City Council has lowered the flag on its Council House building to half-mast and a book of condolence opened as the city mourns the three victims.

People are also being invited to lay flowers on the steps of the Council House while the lights on the building will be lowered at night as a mark of respect.

The city will come together at a vigil to be held in the Old Market Square on Thursday evening, 15 June from 5.30pm with a minute’s silence to take place at 6pm.

Officials say people are welcome to join from home by lighting a candle in their window or doorstep.

09:11 AM

Southgate Hockey Club pay tribute to Grace Kumar

Southgate Hockey Club in north London have also released a tribute to Ms Kumar.

The club said on Twitter: “It is with profound sadness that we have learned of the death of Grace O’Malley Kumar, a huge talent and much loved member of Southgate U18’s & W1’s.

“We are shocked and devastated by the news, our thoughts and sincere condolences are with Grace’s family, friends and teammates.”

08:37 AM

Cricket club pays tribute to 'fiercely competitive' Grace Kumar

A cricket club has now released a tribute to Grace Kumar.

Woodford Wells Cricket Club described Ms Kumar, who died in the knife and van attack in Nottingham on Tuesday, as “fun, friendly and brilliant”.

“Devastated to hear the news about former Wells Baby Belles captain, Grace Kumar,” the club Tweeted.

“A fiercely competitive, talented and dedicated cricketer and hockey player.

“Our thoughts are with Sanjoy, Sinead and James at this time and everyone who knew Grace - fun, friendly and brilliant.”

08:31 AM

Suspect arrived in UK 'as a teenager'

The Telegraph understands the 31-year-old suspect arrived in the UK as a teenager and is not thought to be a refugee.

08:28 AM

Michael Vaughan tribute

Former England cricket captain and Telegraph Sport columnist Michael Vaughan paid tribute to Mr Webber on social media.

Barnaby Webber .. A young cricketer gone far too soon xxx — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 13, 2023

08:04 AM

'Enormously proud of everything he achieved'

“As parents we are enormously proud of everything he achieved and all the plans he had made.

“His brother is bereft beyond belief, and at this time we ask for privacy as a family to be allowed time to process and grieve.

“We will not be making any further statements, particularly in relation to the police investigation.

“We are so proud to release these photographs, chosen by us as a family, of an amazing son, brother, grandson, nephew and friend.

“Thank you for your understanding, and to everyone who has supported us in this awful journey so far.”

08:03 AM

Barnaby Webber's family release statement over 'senseless murder'

Barnaby Webber

In a statement issued to the PA news agency, his parents David and Emma, and younger brother Charlie, described their “complete devastation”.

“Complete devastation is not enough to describe our pain and loss at the senseless murder of our son,” the family from Taunton in Somerset said.

“Barnaby Philip John Webber was a beautiful, brilliant, bright young man, with everything in life to look forward to.

“A talented and passionate cricketer, who was over the moon to have made selection to his university cricket team.

“At 19 he was just at the start of his journey into adulthood and was developing into a wonderful young man.

07:59 AM

England Hockey tribute to Grace Kumar

Grace

England Hockey has this morning released a tribute to Grace Kumar

“We are all deeply saddened by the news of the tragic death of Grace Kumar in Nottingham on Tuesday. Grace was a popular member of the England U16 and U18 squads and our thoughts are with Grace’s family, friends, teammates and the whole hockey community at this time.”

07:57 AM

Cricket club pays tribute to Barnaby Webber

Barnaby

Bishops Hull Cricket Club has released a statement paying tribute to Barnaby Webber.

“Today we learnt of the death of our dear friend and team mate, Barnaby Webber.

Barney was attacked at the early hours of this morning walking home with a friend after a night out on 13/06/2023 and had lost his life.

“Webbs” joined the club back in 2021 and has since then been a key part of our club and made such an impact in such a short space of time. Playing more than 30 games for the club, scoring 622 runs, and taking 29 wickets, his memory will live on.

As a club we would like to invite family, friends, club members and members of the village and public who wish to pay their respects and lay some flowers at the club. TA1 5EB.”

07:55 AM

Vigils to be held on Wednesday

Vigil

More vigils are scheduled to take place in Nottingham to remember three people killed in two street attacks on Tuesday.

Nottingham City Council leader David Mellen said events will be held at the University of Nottingham and in the city centre to enable “people to come together”.

The university cancelled its graduation ball on Tuesday night after 19-year-old students Barnaby Webber and Grace Kumar were named as two of the three victims.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast, Mr Mellen said: “I know the universities are doing something this evening and we will be doing something in the square in Nottingham on Thursday for people to come together because people feel a desperate sense of sadness and want to be together in this difficult occasion.”