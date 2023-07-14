Nottingham attack victim Barnaby Webber’s mother delivers poignant eulogy

The mother of Nottingham attack victim Barnaby Webber wiped away tears as she delivered a poignant eulogy at his funeral.

Emma Webber addressed some 600 people inside Taunton Minster telling the congregation that despite the darkness her family currently feels “one day the dawn will break for us again”.

Her 19-year-old son died alongside his friend Grace O’Malley-Kumar, also 19, when they were attacked in Nottingham last month after a night out.

Students from Taunton School paid tribute to their friend (Matt Keeble/PA)

In a speech full of emotion, Mrs Webber described cherished family holidays and how they would always remain a family-of-four.

“If you imagine our world as a clear night sky, it’s seemingly completely black,” she said.

“However, if you stop for long enough, you’ll begin to see very small moments of light, like a shooting star, or a distant planet.

“All of the love and support we’ve received – the hundreds and hundreds of cards and letters, many from complete strangers, and all of the gestures of love, the donations made, the memorial matches and the shirts – they are those tiny glimmers of bright.

“I know that we have a very long and painful road ahead of us. And I admit that I am very scared by it. But I am still looking up into that sky.

“And I do know that one day, I have no idea when, but I know that one day the dawn will break for us again.

“So, we remain a family-of-four. Just one of us isn’t here right now.”

Mrs Webber said the family’s voice would be publicly heard regarding what happened in Nottingham and the “desperate need for change in this country” in the future.

“I promise you Barney though that it will come, and you will not be lost in vain,” she added.

The mother-of-two described how The Barnaby Webber Foundation marked the start of creating a legacy for her son.

There was a standing ovation for the student, with loud cheers, when she asked mourners to give him a round of applause.

The service was led by the Right Reverend Ruth Worsley, the Bishop of Taunton (Matt Keeble/PA)

His father, David, spoke of his “beautiful boy” and urged people to “be a bit more like Barney”.

“I have said before and a few people have said today, Barney’s approach to life was if he liked you, he liked you,” he said.

“We’ve heard countless stories from friends over the last few weeks and today of exactly this and it makes us so proud as parents that he was like this.

“I would like everyone to maybe think about how we act in our day-to-day lives and be a little more patient and caring with others – maybe be a little bit more Barney.”

Brother Charlie said he took immense pride in that his brother died a hero.

“The pride I feel in that you didn’t run, you didn’t hide, and you stood your ground and died the person you will always be to me – my hero,” he said.

“There’s a saying that reads, ‘You either die a hero or live long enough to see yourself become the villain’.

“You did just that, you did not just die as a hero to the world, also as a hero to me and to so many others in this room.

“I once asked you how you live so happily, and you told me that the secret to be truly happy was to only care about the big things and not to dwell on the little ones and I think that will stick with me until the day I join you up there.

“I want to tell the world that Barnaby Philip John Webber is the best thing that has and will ever happen to me.

“On June 13 2023 the world lost its brightest light and heaven gained its brightest star. Goodbye pal and I’ll catch you in the next.”

Barnaby Webber, second left, with his father David Webber, mother Emma Webber and brother Charlie (Family handout/PA)

Among the congregation were many of his friends from Taunton School, Bishop Hull Cricket Club and the University of Nottingham, as well as Miss O’Malley-Kumar’s family.

Both Miss O’Malley-Kumar and Ian Coates, 65, who also died, were included in the service with their photographs on display at the entrance to the church, alongside a hockey stick and ball and Nottingham Forest scarf, to remember their love of their respective sports.

Mr Webber’s wicker coffin was brought into the church to music by Annie Lennox with her song Into The West – with the 90-minute service being led by the Right Reverend Ruth Worsley, the Bishop of Taunton.

The minster choir sang Amazing Grace before mourners heard tributes from Mr Webber’s former teachers and friends at Taunton School and university colleagues.

The congregation sang Jerusalem while the choir performed This Is Me by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, from the film The Greatest Showman.

Mr Webber’s casket was carried from the church to the sound of his favourite song – Mr Brightside by The Killers.

After the service a private committal service took place before mourners joined a celebration of his life at the nearby Somerset County Cricket Club.