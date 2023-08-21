Get Notting Hill Carnival-Ready With the New Corteiz Football Jersey

London-based label Corteiz just dropped its latest release, developed in celebration of the upcoming Notting Hill Carnival.

As one of London's biggest annual events, Carnival attracts up to two million attendees each year, with the aim of celebrating Caribbean culture in all its glory. As a result, Corteiz is joining the celebration by releasing an all-new football jersey -- which the brand promises will arrive in time for the event -- drawing inspiration from the classic designs of Jamaica's national team kits, arriving in a yellow, green and black colorway.

The Jamaica-inspired shirt also boasts classic Corteiz motifs, arriving on its shoulders, chest and midriff. The jersey's design is completed by yellow and green detailing on its sleeve and neckline, alongside the number '18' which sits front and center. Rounding out the new release is customary CRTZ branding on the shirt's chest, finished by the brand's distinctive logo on the right, paired with the classic "rulestheworld" slogan.

Take a closer look at the new Corteiz football jersey above, now available to shop on the brand's website.

