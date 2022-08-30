Notting Hill Carnival: Rapper and father-to-be Takayo Nembhard named as stabbing victim

Takayo Nembhard stabbed on Ladbroke Grove during the carnival’s final night (ES Composite)

A rapper and expectant father was stabbed to death in front of hundreds of horrified revellers at Notting Hill Carnival, it was revealed on Tuesday.

Takayo Nembhard, 21, was found underneath the Westway in Ladbroke Grove at 8pm on Monday.

The drill rapper, who used the moniker TKorStretch, had travelled from Bristol to enjoy the annual event that saw millions attend over the Bank Holiday.

His manager Chris Patrick, based in south London, paid tribute to his protege on Twitter.

He wrote: “Talent was endless, he was close to greatness!

“With a heavy heart I bring the news that TKorStretch passed away last night

“My deepest condolences to TK’s family. He was a good kid, what happened breaks my heart

“Rest in peace my friend.”

Days before his tragic death Mr Nembhard posted videos buying ice lollies and juice to satisfy the “weird” pregnancy cravings of his girlfriend.

Shocking video shows police keeping the carnival crowd back from where the victim was getting first aid under the Westway.

One woman shouts through the police line: “He’s just a child. Why would they do that?”

Witness Brian Stovell told The Standard: “I knew by the amount of blood that he wasn’t going to make it.

“Most people in the crowd were caught up in the movement and vibe of the carnival.”

He said two women were amongst the officers trying to save him: “There was one woman putting on surgical gloves but she was a civilian. And another woman in distress was in the circle - it looked like she had been with him.”

A police statement said: “At around 8pm on Monday, August 29 officers became aware of a stabbing in Ladbroke Grove, under the Westway flyover.

“Officers provided emergency first aid to the victim – a 21-year-old man – until the arrival of London Ambulance Service paramedics.

“They were able to extract him through significant crowds in challenging circumstances to a waiting ambulance.

“He was taken to a west London hospital where, despite the best efforts of medical staff, he was pronounced dead.

“His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.”

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: “I’m sickened by this awful attack on a young man at the end of Carnival yesterday evening.

“My thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this extremely difficult time. Violence like this has no place on our streets and we are doing everything in our power to root it out.

“We know that large crowds were present when this fatal attack took place in Ladbroke Grove. I urge anyone with information to contact the police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. There is no honour in staying silent.”