Notting Hill Carnival announces presenters for digital celebration

Radio presenters DJ Ace and Remel London are set to host the digital event for this year’s Notting Hill Carnival.

For the first time in its 54-year history, the celebrations are being held online after the live event in London was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Four channels will stream performances and entertainment over the bank holiday weekend from August 29 to 31.

A police officer laughs with revellers at the 2019 Notting Hill Carnival (Hollie Adams/PA) More

The online programme will kick off with a live countdown on the large screen at Piccadilly Circus.

BBC Radio 1xtra’s DJ Ace and Capital Xtra’s Remel London will be presenting on the main stage channel.

Shayna Marie and Yinka, also of Capital Xtra, will present on the sound system channel alongside musician Ras Kwame.

Other presenters include BBC Radio London’s Aurie Styla and Claire Clottey, as well as DJ Martin Jay.

Viewers will be able to tune in at nhcarnival.org.