Notting Hill Carnival 2023 latest LIVE: Largest street party in Europe returns to mark 55th year

(Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP)

More than two million people are expected to take to the streets of west London on Sunday and Monday as Notting Hill Carnival returns.

Another amazing spectacle of music, dance and steel bands is expected along the three-mile parade through W10.

Carnival is now celebrating its 55th year, after it was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid.

Chief executive Matthew Phillip said this year’s Carnival will be be another “amazing” celebration and also marks 75 years since the arrival of HMT Empire Windrush.

“Carnival is the embodiment of our city’s highest ideals, of how London’s diversity is not a weakness to be tolerated grudgingly, but a strength to be celebrated proudl,” Mayor Sadiq Khan said.

“As a Mayor for all Londoners, I will always do whatever I can to ensure this celebration of culture, identity and freedom continues to thrive.”

Notting Hill Carnival is ‘bigger and better than ever,’ says Sadiq Khan

08:56 , Bill Mcloughlin

The Mayor of London has referred to the Notting Hill Carnival as “part of the very fabric of our city” as he expressed his delight about it returning “bigger and better than ever”.

Ahead of the event, Sadiq Khan has expressed his joy about it returning, in a statement.

“Notting Hill Carnival is one of the world’s biggest street festivals, and is part of the very fabric of our city,” he said.

“The community-led celebration of Caribbean history and culture embodies everything that makes London the greatest city in the world and, as we continue to work to build a fairer, more prosperous city for all, I’m delighted that it’s back, bigger and better than ever.”

Mr Khan also praised those who have contributed towards, or will be part of, the carnival, from the event organisers to emergency service personnel.

“This fantastic celebration would simply not be possible without the hard work of the event organisers and I want to thank them along with our brilliant emergency service personnel, from the police, to the London Ambulance and the London Fire Brigade, who will be working hard over the entire weekend to keep us all safe and to ensure Carnival can be enjoyed by all Londoners and visitors,” he said.

Story continues

Pictures: Revellers mark J’Ouvert

08:28 , Bill Mcloughlin

(REUTERS)

(REUTERS)

(REUTERS)

Notting Hill Carnival kicks off

08:04 , Bill Mcloughlin

Sunday is family day and begins with the traditional J’Ouvert before the formal opening of the parade.

J’Ouvert runs from 6am to 9am at Canal Way, Ladbroke Grove.