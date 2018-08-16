Notre Dame's new alternate uniforms are Yankees-themed with pinstripes and all

Notre Dame is taking its annual Shamrock Series game to Yankee Stadium this season.

And the uniforms the Irish will wear on Nov. 17 against Syracuse are very, um, Yankee-like.


Yes, those are pinstripes on the sleeves. Here’s a closer look via the Notre Dame team store. You may want to avert your eyes.

(Notre Dame team store)
(Notre Dame team store)


Though this may be cruel to look at for anybody who isn’t a Notre Dame and Yankees fan (as somebody who grew up in the Northeast I can tell you there are more of those than you think), there are some cool details to these uniforms. The classic Yankees cursive font makes up the Notre Dame logo on the chest plate.


The matte navy helmets are pretty sharp, too, though you probably won’t be seeing a Notre Dame logo in Monument Park any time soon.

(via Notre Dame athletics)
(via Notre Dame athletics)

For a tradition-rich program like Notre Dame, the alternate Shamrock Series uniforms have always been polarizing. Here’s a taste of what the Irish have worn in recent years:



The Yankee uniforms aren’t as flashy, for sure. But they will be sure to garner plenty of opinions.

