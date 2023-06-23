Notre-Dame shelves ‘politically correct’ restoration after backlash

Notre-Dame has dropped restoration plans that were described as 'childish and trivial' in favour of something with 'noble simplicity'

Notre-Dame has dropped plans for a “politically correct” revamp of the cathedral’s interior, unveiling new designs that focus on simple scenes from the Old Testament.

Laurent Ulrich, the Archbishop of Paris, presented the new layout to a small group of journalists on Friday, saying it was focused on “noble simplicity” and bringing people together rather than dividing them.

The plans include designs for a new altar and a “monumental” reliquary to house the crown of thorns that miraculously survived the blaze that almost destroyed the Gothic masterpiece on April 16 2019.

Those parts of the building that were damaged by fire are being painstakingly restored to their former glory, including an identical copy of the 19th-century spire that is due to start being erected in July.

However, initial plans to shake up the interior, revealed by The Telegraph in 2021, have been shelved after they sparked a storm of controversy.

Under these, visitors were to be shepherded on a “discovery trail” of 14 themed chapels depicting Genesis, Abraham, Exodus and the Prophets, as well as the five continents with an emphasis on Africa and Asia.

The tour would have ended at a chapel dedicated to “reconciled creation”, namely environmentalism as set out in Pope Francis’ Laudato Si’ encyclical.

Confessional boxes were to be replaced with modern art murals and new sound and light effects to create “emotional spaces”.

Father Gilles Drouin, who was initially in charge, also said he intended to project foreign phrases on the walls in Mandarin, French or Spanish and English.

Some critics were aghast. “It’s as if Disney were entering Notre-Dame,” said Maurice Culot, a prize-winning Paris-based architect, urbanist, theorist and critic at the time.

“It’s a kind of theme park and very childish and trivial given the grandeur of the place,” he told The Telegraph.

Another senior source called it “political correctness gone mad”, warning that it would “mutilate” the work of Eugene Viollet-le-Duc, the celebrated architect who restored the cathedral following the ravages of the French Revolution in an effort to recapture the spirit of Medieval Christianity.

But under new plans seen by The Telegraph, the cathedral’s 14 chapels will now “correspond to a character from the Old Testament linked to a theme”.

Notre-Dame's 14 chapels will now 'correspond to a character from the Old Testament linked to a theme'

To the south, where a 16th-century mural depicts the resurrection, chapels will be dedicated to various saints “linked to the history of the diocese of Paris, associated with the fruits of the Holy Spirit”.

“All the chapels will be arranged taking into account works that were already in the cathedral before the fire in 2019”, it said.

Philippe Plagnieux says the new proposals are 'much more respectful of the works that already existed in the cathedral'

Olivier Josse, general secretary of Notre-Dame, said: “We abandoned (the previous plans) and based everything on what was already in the cathedral, its history, and reconfigured the visit, including the titles of the chapels, to fit that.”

“The Archbishop of Paris told us all: ‘I want something the brings us together, not something that divides us, and expresses noble simplicity.’”

Mr Josse confirmed there would be “modern artworks” inside the chapels “but we will do this as we go along and will take our time”.

He added: “The most important thing is to be able to welcome the faithful and visitors for the reopening of the cathedral in conditions that bring everyone together that triggered so much emotion with this blaze. So the message is one of appeasement and peace.”

As for projecting foreign phrases on the walls, Olivier Ribadeau Dumas, the rector of Notre-Dame, told The Telegraph: “This idea has also been dropped.”

However, he added: “We are well aware that people come from around the world to visit Notre-Dame and that signs must be in various languages”.

Philippe Plagnieux, professor of medieval architectural history at the Sorbonne, said the new plans were “a great relief”.

“This is much more respectful of the works that already existed in the cathedral,” he said.

“The initial plan was appalling. It got rid of all the old aspects of the cathedral and was kitsch and glaring.

“The entire team at Notre-Dame has changed and the project is now more consensual and less intrusive.

“What was really important was to keep all the paintings of Viollet-le-Duc, all the old works. I have nothing against creating new works but not by throwing everything else out.

“That said, bad ideas have a bad habit of resurfacing so one needs to remain vigilant.”

After the terrible blaze, Emmanuel Macron, the French president, pledged that Notre-Dame would be open in time for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

While it may be ready to hold mass by then, the plan is to reopen the cathedral fully on Dec 8 2024, in time for the Feast of the Immaculate Conception.

Asked whether they were still on track, Mr Josse said it was a “hugely complex job” coordinating 500 workers on site and those around the country.

“It’s a colossal task but we are still hopeful it can be done,” he said.