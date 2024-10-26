Notre Dame scored more TDs in 1 game at MetLife Stadium than the Jets and Giants combined all season

Oct 26, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) celebrates a rushing a touchdown with teammates during the first half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The New York Jets and New York Giants have been particularly abysmal at home this season, going a combined 1-6 at MetLife Stadium with just six total touchdowns on their own turf.

But don't blame MetLife Stadium for their woes. Another popular football team in New York proved the end zones work just fine there.

During Notre Dame's 51-14 blowout victory against Navy on Saturday, the Fighting Irish put on the type of offensive explosion the East Rutherford, New Jersey stadium hasn't seen in a long time.

The Irish reached pay dirt seven times with four rushing touchdowns, two passing touchdowns and one fumble recovered for a touchdown. In other words, Notre Dame ran for twice as many scores on the ground as the Giants and Jets combined.

Technically, this was a home game for Navy, but that's not going to make Giants or Jets fans feel any better. Besides, who are we to deny New Yorkers an offensive explosion on their home turf? We simply don't know when they'll see anything like this again. The Giants haven't hung 50 at home since 2012. The Jets haven't done it since before MetLife Stadium opened in 2010.

