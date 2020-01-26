Notre Dame rescinds 2020 signee's letter of intent following burglary arrest

Notre Dame rescinded a signee's offer after he was arrested. (Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Notre Dame released one of its 2020 commits from his letter of intent following the player’s arrest and burglary charge.

Landen Bartleson, a three-star cornerback from Harrodsburg, Kentucky, signed to play with the Fighting Irish in December. Kelly released a statement Saturday pulling the offer a day after Bartleson was arrested for alleged involvement in a gun store robbery. Via ESPN:

"After reviewing all of the facts available to us and speaking with the Bartleson family, we informed them that Landen will no longer be welcomed as a member of our football program," Kelly said in the statement. "This incident is very much out of character for the man we have come to know and we wish Landen and his family well."

Bartleson, 18, and two 16-year-old males are charged with first degree burglary, first degree criminal mischief and receiving stolen property of more than $10,000. Bartleson is being charged as an adult due to his age and the two other men remain unnamed due as they are juveniles.

The three were arrested and charged after the Danville (Kentucky) Police Department responded to an overnight burglary on Friday morning. According to the department, the intruders smashed a window to enter a gun store and removed “multiple weapons.” The police also linked them to a vehicle theft that occurred on a local college campus overnight.

The vehicle, a 2015 Lexus NX200T, and all nine firearms were recovered, per the police.

Bartleson, a 6-foot 190-pound standout at Boyle County High School, also was offered by Colorado, Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan, Ohio State, Purdue and Tennessee, per ESPN.

