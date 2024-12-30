Notre Dame plays Georgia Tech following Davis' 24-point outing

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-5, 1-0 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (6-7, 0-2 ACC)

Atlanta; Tuesday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame takes on Georgia Tech after Tae Davis scored 24 points in Notre Dame's 91-62 victory against the Le Moyne Dolphins.

The Yellow Jackets have gone 6-4 in home games. Georgia Tech scores 76.1 points and has outscored opponents by 3.0 points per game.

The Fighting Irish have gone 1-0 against ACC opponents. Notre Dame is eighth in the ACC allowing 69.3 points while holding opponents to 41.7% shooting.

Georgia Tech is shooting 43.4% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 41.7% Notre Dame allows to opponents. Notre Dame averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Georgia Tech gives up.

The Yellow Jackets and Fighting Irish face off Tuesday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lance Terry is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Yellow Jackets.

Braeden Shrewsberry is shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Irish, while averaging 16.5 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yellow Jackets: 4-6, averaging 73.0 points, 34.0 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Fighting Irish: 5-5, averaging 73.5 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 4.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press