NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 02: Notre Dame Fighting Irish players give head coach Marcus Freeman a Gatorade bath after a 23-10 victory against the Georgia Bulldogs in the 91st Allstate Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome on January 02, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Notre Dame thumped Georgia en route to the College Football Playoff semifinal round on Thursday, a major achievement for coach Marcus Freeman.

The Irish topping the Bulldogs in New Orleans with a 23-10 final score came as a shock, as Freeman earned his biggest win as a head coach in his four-year stint leading the program.

After the victory, a handful of happy Notre Dame players patiently waited to give Freeman a celebratory Gatorade bath. It took them a second until they got a clear lane to their coach, but once they did, the Gatorade bath followed.

You could tell these Notre Dame players weren't going to miss their chance to give Freeman the biggest Gatorade bath of the season so far. How could they?

Perhaps another will await after next Thursday's Orange Bowl in Miami against Penn State?

The Irish waited to get Marcus Freeman with the bath 😂 pic.twitter.com/uI5lgp7zAB — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 3, 2025

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Notre Dame players patiently waited to give Marcus Freeman his Gatorade bath after Sugar Bowl win