Paul Atkinson leads Notre Dame past Rutgers in 2 OT battle to close out First Four

Notre Dame and Rutgers put on a show to close out the First Four on Wednesday night in Ohio.

But thanks to a clutch save from Paul Atkinson, the Fighting Irish are headed to Southern California.

Atkinson perfectly cleaned up a miss from Blake Wesley with just two seconds left in double overtime to give Notre Dame a 89-87 win over Rutgers and reach the first round of the NCAA tournament.

Irish win in double OT pic.twitter.com/5mD2LhWEkK — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) March 17, 2022

“I chased after the ball, got it up and got a great bucket,” Atkinson said. “Haven’t felt like that in a long time, it's amazing … It’s just awesome. I’ve got family up in the stands, couldn’t have asked for anything better.”

The game marked the first contest with multiple overtimes in the NCAA tournament since 2016.

Atkinson finished the game with 26 points and six rebounds while shooting 13-of-15 from the field. Nate Laszewski added 18 points off the bench, and Cormac Ryan finished with 16 points. Those three combined for 60 of Notre Dame’s 89 points, and the Irish scored 58 points inside the paint.

The win, which came on St. Patrick’s Day, left Notre Dame coach Mike Brey fired up.

“There better be some Irish whiskey on that plane,” he said on TruTV.

It looked like Rutgers was going to grab the win in overtime after Paul Mulcahy drilled a clutch 3-pointer off a pass from Geo Baker, but Wesley sank a layup on the other end to force the second extra period. The Irish then ended the night on a 6-3 run in the final 90 seconds, allowing only a Ron Harper 3-pointer before Atkinson’s final layup, to grab the two-point win.

Caleb McConnell led Rutgers with 23 points and 11rebounds, and Harper finished with 22 points while shooting 9-of-14 from the field. Though Rutgers out-rebounded Notre Dame by 12, it didn’t have a single point off the bench.

The Irish will now take on Alabama in the first round on Friday in San Diego.

“We’ll get our legs under us by Friday afternoon, but we’ll need some time to do that,” Brey said, via AL.com’s Mike Rodak .