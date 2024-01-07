Notre Dame’s Jacob Modleski, who started the week as an alternate, wins 2024 Jones Cup

Jacob Modleski wasn’t in the 2024 Jones Cup Invitational field at Ocean Forest Golf Club when the week began. However, at the end, he was the one holding the trophy.

The freshman at Notre Dame captured the 2024 Jones Cup, shooting 3-under 69 in the final round to finish at 1-under 215 for the tournament, the only player in the 84-person field to finish under par. He beat Tennessee sophomore Caleb Surratt, who had the round of the tournament Sunday with a 5-under 67, and Auburn freshman Jackson Koivun by one shot.

North Florida senior Nick Gabrelcik, who led after the first round, finished solo fourth at 2 over. Gordon Sargent, a junior at Vanderbilt and No. 1 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, tied for seventh at 4 over.

The Jones Cup has become one of the premier amateur events on the schedule and is the first major one in the calendar year. Past champions include Justin Thomas, Patrick Reed, Ludvig Aberg and Akshay Bhatia.

Modleski is the second player from Notre Dame to win the Jones Cup in the past three years, joining Palmer Jackson. With the win, Modleski earns an exemption into the PGA Tour’s RSM Classic in November.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek