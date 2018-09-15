Notre Dame gets bizarre touchback against Vanderbilt after ripping ball from receiver's arms

This is all to secure a touchback. (NBC)

This is not a straightforward fumble recovery for a touchback.

Vanderbilt was attempting to cut Notre Dame’s lead to a touchdown in the second quarter on Saturday and got within a yard or so. Then the craziness happened. Donovan Tennyson was fighting for the score when he had the ball ripped out of his arms by Alohi Gilman. Then the ball flew straight into the air. Watch what happens next.

WHAT IS HAPPENING pic.twitter.com/jmZCou7gV9 — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) September 15, 2018





That’s Notre Dame’s Julian Love who ended up on top of the ball in the end zone to get the ball back for the Irish and preserve the 13-0 lead.

Notre Dame tacked on a field goal after getting the touchback and carried a 16-3 lead into halftime.

