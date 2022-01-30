Notre Dame ends six-game skid against Virginia 69-65

  • Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey waves his arms to pump up the crowd during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Virginia on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)
    1/10

    Notre Dame ends six-game skid against Virginia 69-65

    Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey waves his arms to pump up the crowd during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Virginia on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)
  • Virginia head coach Tony Bennett questions a call with officials during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Notre Dame on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)
    2/10

    Notre Dame ends six-game skid against Virginia 69-65

    Virginia head coach Tony Bennett questions a call with officials during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Notre Dame on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)
  • Notre Dame's Dane Goodwin, center, reacts after hitting a 3-pointer next to Virginia's Kody Stattmann, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)
    3/10

    Notre Dame ends six-game skid against Virginia 69-65

    Notre Dame's Dane Goodwin, center, reacts after hitting a 3-pointer next to Virginia's Kody Stattmann, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Virginia's Francisco Caffaro (22) hangs on the rim after a dunk during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Notre Dame on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)
    4/10

    Notre Dame ends six-game skid against Virginia 69-65

    Virginia's Francisco Caffaro (22) hangs on the rim after a dunk during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Notre Dame on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)
  • Notre Dame's Prentiss Hubb (3) drives between Virginia's Kihei Clark (0) and Jayden Gardner (1) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)
    5/10

    Notre Dame ends six-game skid against Virginia 69-65

    Notre Dame's Prentiss Hubb (3) drives between Virginia's Kihei Clark (0) and Jayden Gardner (1) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)
  • Notre Dame's Prentiss Hubb, left, scrambles for the ball with Virginia's Jayden Gardner, center, and Francisco Caffaro during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)
    6/10

    Notre Dame ends six-game skid against Virginia 69-65

    Notre Dame's Prentiss Hubb, left, scrambles for the ball with Virginia's Jayden Gardner, center, and Francisco Caffaro during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Virginia's Francisco Caffaro (22) grabs a rebound next to Notre Dame's Paul Atkinson Jr. (20) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)
    7/10

    Notre Dame ends six-game skid against Virginia 69-65

    Virginia's Francisco Caffaro (22) grabs a rebound next to Notre Dame's Paul Atkinson Jr. (20) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)
  • Notre Dame's Trey Wertz, right, drives downcourt next to Virginia's Reece Beekman during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)
    8/10

    Notre Dame ends six-game skid against Virginia 69-65

    Notre Dame's Trey Wertz, right, drives downcourt next to Virginia's Reece Beekman during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)
  • Notre Dame's Blake Wesley, left, drives in next to Virginia's Kihei Clark during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)
    9/10

    Notre Dame ends six-game skid against Virginia 69-65

    Notre Dame's Blake Wesley, left, drives in next to Virginia's Kihei Clark during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Virginia's Reece Beekman, right, shoots a 3-pointer over Notre Dame's Trey Wertz during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)
    10/10

    Notre Dame ends six-game skid against Virginia 69-65

    Virginia's Reece Beekman, right, shoots a 3-pointer over Notre Dame's Trey Wertz during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)
Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey waves his arms to pump up the crowd during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Virginia on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)
Virginia head coach Tony Bennett questions a call with officials during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Notre Dame on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)
Notre Dame's Dane Goodwin, center, reacts after hitting a 3-pointer next to Virginia's Kody Stattmann, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)
Virginia's Francisco Caffaro (22) hangs on the rim after a dunk during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Notre Dame on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)
Notre Dame's Prentiss Hubb (3) drives between Virginia's Kihei Clark (0) and Jayden Gardner (1) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)
Notre Dame's Prentiss Hubb, left, scrambles for the ball with Virginia's Jayden Gardner, center, and Francisco Caffaro during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)
Virginia's Francisco Caffaro (22) grabs a rebound next to Notre Dame's Paul Atkinson Jr. (20) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)
Notre Dame's Trey Wertz, right, drives downcourt next to Virginia's Reece Beekman during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)
Notre Dame's Blake Wesley, left, drives in next to Virginia's Kihei Clark during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)
Virginia's Reece Beekman, right, shoots a 3-pointer over Notre Dame's Trey Wertz during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)
·2 min read

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) Dane Goodwin and Nate Laszewski scored 16 points apiece and Prentiss Hubb sank two free throws with 4 seconds left to help Notre Dame hold off Virginia 69-65 on Saturday.

Goodwin had 13 points after halftime and Laszewski scored 12 to help the Fighting Irish (14-6, 7-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) end a six-game losing streak to the Cavaliers (12-9, 6-5).

Freshman Blake Wesley scored the first eight points for Notre Dame. He hit two 3-pointers and added two free throws to give the Irish an 8-7 lead 4:20 into the game. Notre Dame led the rest of the half as Paul Atkinson Jr. scored 12 of Notre Dame's next 26 points and the Irish took a 34-27 lead into intermission.

Goodwin's 3-pointer gave Notre Dame its largest lead at 52-37 with 11:50 remaining. Virginia battled back to within 67-65 on a 3-pointer by Kihei Clark with 8 seconds remaining. Prentiss hit his two clutch free throws and Notre Dame prevailed for its fourth straight win and 10th in its last 11 games.

Wesley and Atkinson finished with 14 points each for the Irish. Atkinson added nine rebounds and Wesley had seven assists. Goodwin, who has scored in double figures in all 20 games, is one of two Division I players shooting 50% overall, 40% from beyond the arc, 90% at the free-throw line and averaging at least 15 points.

Jayden Gardner scored 22 on 10-of-17 shooting and grabbed 10 rebounds to pace the Cavaliers. It was his fifth double-double of the season. Reece Beekman had 13 points and Clark finished with 12 points and six assists. Francisco Caffaro contributed 11 points and 12 boards for the first double-double of his career.

Notre Dame shot 47% overall and made 10 of 23 from beyond the arc (43%). The Irish are 10-0 this season when they make 10 or more 3-pointers. Virginia shot 46% overall, but made only 3 of 14 from distance (21%).

Notre Dame hosts No. 9 Duke on Tuesday. Virginia will entertain Boston College on Tuesday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Day 2 Farmers Insurance Open

    Day 2 of Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines

  • Giants hire Bills O coordinator Brian Daboll as head coach

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants hired Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll as their head coach Friday. Daboll, 46, replaces Joe Judge, who was fired two days after the Giants finished a 4-13 season, their fifth straight double-digit losing season. Daboll spent the previous four seasons as the Bills’ offensive coordinator. He was the first person new general manager Joe Schoen interviewed after he was hired last Friday, and he quickly got a second interview. Schoen wa

  • Matthews produces shootout winner as Maple Leafs edge Ducks 4-3

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs mixed up their line combinations in the hopes of harvesting a more balanced attack. Still, the familiarity of their top players performing together on the power play produced a shootout win Wednesday. The Maple Leafs still needed shootout goals from Jason Spezza and Auston Matthews to score a 4-3 victory over the pesky Anaheim Ducks, who overcame a two-goal deficit in the second period to send the game into overtime before an empty Scotiabank Arena because of pr

  • ECHL suspends Jacob Panetta for remainder of season due to racial gesture

    Jacob Panetta's 2021-22 ECHL season is over.

  • Bulls F Jones could miss 6-8 weeks with broken finger

    CHICAGO (AP) — The banged-up Chicago Bulls lost another player to a long-term injury when forward Derrick Jones Jr. broke his right index finger Tuesday while working out at the team's training facility. Jones, sidelined with a bone bruise since getting hurt Jan. 12 against Brooklyn, is expected back in six to eight weeks. His finger was placed in a splint and he “could potentially return earlier with a protective splint,” the Bulls said in a news release. The 6-foot-5 Jones is averaging 6.3 poi

  • Morgan Rielly and T.J. Brodie carrying Leafs load on defence

    Toronto's first defensive pairing of Morgan Rielly and T.J. Brodie have been on a roll recently, giving Leafs fans reason to be confident but the team still needs to add some blue line depth before the trade deadline.&nbsp;

  • Yandle ties Iron Man mark, Flyers lose 12th straight

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Keith Yandle tied the NHL record for consecutive games played with 964 and the Philadelphia Flyers tied a franchise record with their 12th straight winless game, losing 3-1 to the Dallas Stars on Monday night. Jacob Peterson scored the go-ahead goal with 3:25 left and Joe Pavelski added an empty-netter to seal the win. The Flyers have lost all 12 games over that span, matching a mark for futility set during the 1998-99 season when they lost eight games and tied four over a 12

  • Olympics: 10 breakout Canadian athletes to watch in Beijing

    Remember these names heading into the Beijing Games.

  • Collins, Young help streaking Hawks beat Celtics 108-92

    ATLANTA (AP) — John Collins and Trae Young each scored 21 points, and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Boston Celtics 108-92 on Friday night for their sixth straight victory. Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 19 points for Atlanta, and Danilo Gallinari had 14 on 5-for-5 shooting from the field. The Hawks shot 46.1%, compared to 34.9% for the Celtics. Jaylen Brown had 26 points and 12 rebounds for Boston, which had won two straight and seven of 10. Jayson Tatum scored 20 points. The Celtics were coming off the

  • Barty wins drought-breaking Australian Open women's title

    MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Ash Barty recovered from 5-1 down in the second set to win the Australian Open final 6-3, 7-6 (2) over Danielle Collins on Saturday, ending a 44-year drought for Australian women at their home Grand Slam tournament. Barty was the first Australian woman into the singles final here since since Wendy Turnbull in 1980 and is now the first Australian champion since Chris O’Neil in 1978. The top-ranked Barty now has major titles on three surfaces, adding the hard court at M

  • Herdman draws on players from clubs in 11 countries for upcoming World Cup qualifiers

    Coach John Herdman has drawn on players from clubs in 11 different countries for three crucial World Cup qualifiers. While some players were still in transit after weekend club matches, the Canadian men held their first practice Monday afternoon at Inter Miami's training ground in Fort Lauderdale. They face a challenging schedule with three matches in three countries across seven days, starting Thursday in Honduras. After taking on the 76th-ranked Hondurans, the 40th-ranked Canadian men host the

  • Landeskog, Avalanche beat Blackhawks for 9th straight win

    CHICAGO (AP) — Gabriel Landeskog scored two power-play goals, and the Colorado Avalanche topped the Chicago Blackhawks 6-4 on Friday night for their ninth straight win. Western Conference-leading Colorado extended its point streak to 15 games (14-0-1), surviving a wild finish. J.T. Compher and Alex Newhook also scored, and Nazem Kadri and Cale Makar added empty-netters. Pavel Francouz made 39 saves. The Avalanche played without center Nathan MacKinnon, who missed the first of at least three game

  • McKeever, Arendz highlight Canada's 12-person Para nordic squad for Beijing

    Led by a pair of former flag-bearers in Brian McKeever and Mark Arendz, Canada's Para nordic team for the 2022 Beijing Paralympics was announced on Wednesday. The 12-person team includes 10 Paralympic veterans and two rookies. The team set a national record with 16 medals at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games. "This is an experienced group of athletes who have won medals under the most intense pressure at major international competitions including multiple times at the Paralympic Games," said Kate Boyd,

  • Canadian moguls king Mikael Kingsbury seeks another Olympic crown

    Mikael Kingsbury's Winter Olympics will be quick, short and perhaps very sweet. The reigning men's moguls champion chases a second straight gold medal the day after the opening ceremonies in Beijing. The International Olympic Committee and China strongly recommending athletes leave within 48 hours of completing their event means Kingsbury will be back in Canada when the Winter Games are just getting underway. "I think it's fun when you're at the beginning," Kingsbury told The Canadian Press. "Yo

  • Bennett scores in OT, Panthers come back to beat Sharks 5-4

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Bennett scored 1:08 into overtime and the Florida Panthers came from behind to beat the San Jose Sharks 5-4 on Saturday night for their ninth straight victory at home. Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and two assists, and Gustav Forsling added a goal and an assist for Florida. Aleksander Barkov and Mason Marchment also scored, and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 30 shots in front of a season-high crowd of 18,152. The Panthers (31-9-5), who lead the NHL with 67 points, have won thr

  • Olympics: Hockey Canada unveils men's roster for Beijing Games

    Canada has mixed old and new when unveiling its roster for the 2022 men's Olympic hockey competition.

  • Saints GM Loomis: Allen among candidates to replace Payton

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Even as Saints general manager Mickey Loomis spoke highly of defensive coordinator Dennis Allen on Friday as a candidate to replace retired coach Sean Payton, he also emphasized his desire to thoroughly consider candidates from outside the club. Allen is “qualified. He has experience. He understands our culture here. We just know a lot about him. He’s an excellent candidate," Loomis said. The Saints GM did not mention other coaches he intends to consider, but under NFL rules,

  • Tough trip to China ahead, Anderson sees gift of world stage

    COPPER MOUNTAIN, Colo. (AP) — There is part of Jamie Anderson that wishes these upcoming Olympics weren't in China. The two-time snowboard gold medalist knows she's not the only Olympian who thinks that. One of the many things that makes her unique is that she is willing to say it. Even in a sport filled with nonconformists, Anderson stands out. The 31-year-old from South Lake Tahoe, California, is one of the most thoughtful people in her business. Part of that, to her, means the question about

  • Memories run deep as Canadian men return to San Pedro Sula for World Cup qualifier

    Memories of San Pedro Sula are hard to shake. For members of the Canadian men's team who were there Oct. 16, 2012, for a decisive World Cup qualifying game against Honduras, the 8-1 loss at the Estadio Olimpico Metropolitano is like an ugly, hard-to-remove tattoo. The lopsided defeat was doubly painful because the Canadians came into the game knowing they only needed a draw to make the final round of CONCACAF qualifying for the first time since the leadup to France '98. "That was probably our bi

  • Clippers rally for 2nd straight night to top Magic, 111-102

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Luke Kennard scored 17 points, Amir Coffey added 15 and the Clippers rallied to defeat the Orlando Magic 111-102 on Wednesday night, one day after Los Angeles matched the second-largest comeback in NBA history. The Clippers were down by maximum of 14 points on Wednesday, and trailed by two to start the fourth quarter, in which they outscored the Magic 35-24. While it wasn't as impressive as the 35-point deficit LA rallied from against the Washington Wizards on Tuesday, it wa