Former Notre Dame coach Muffet McGraw joins all-women ACCN studio as analyst

Hall of Fame coach Muffet McGraw is returning to women’s college basketball as an ACC Network studio analyst.

McGraw announced her retirement in April after 33 years coaching the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the women’s game. In the six months since, she has organized food drives during the pandemic, started teaching a sports business leadership class at Notre Dame and worked as a poll worker on Election Day.

McGraw adds TV analyst to post-retirement jobs

Now she’ll add TV analyst beginning next week on ACC Network’s “ACC Women’s Basketball Tipoff” and “ACC Operation Basketball” programs, ESPN PR announced Monday. They air Nov. 11 and 12.

“Muffet McGraw is on the Mount Rushmore of women’s college basketball coaches and we are elated to have her join ACC Network,” the networks’ coordinating producer Aaron Katzman said in a statement. “Along with her hall of fame pedigree Coach McGraw will bring to our studio shows informed perspective, in depth analysis, and insight that transcends beyond the court.”

McGraw, 64, amassed 936 wins as the Irish coach, good for sixth all-time among Division I coaches. She joins Pat Summitt (Tennessee), Tara VanDerveer (Stanford), Geno Auriemma (UConn) and Mike Krzyzewski (Duke men) as the only coaches with at least 930 victories.

The Irish became perennial contenders for ACC championships and the the NCAA Tournament. Notre Dame won national championships in 2001 and 2018 under McGraw’s guidance and reached the Final Four nine times. She was named the Associated Press National Coach of the Year four times and was inducted to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2017.

Niele Ivey, a member of the 2001 championship team and assistant on the 2018 team, took over as Irish coach.

McGraw joining studio of women for ACC

Former Notre Dame head coach Muffet McGraw is joining ACC Network. (Justin Tafoya/NCAA Photos via Getty Images) More

McGraw will join a group of women talking about the women’s game, an aspect of sports media that is incredibly important to the legendary coach

“I am thrilled to be joining ACC Network,” McGraw said in a statement. “As a coach, I loved being part of the ACC and have always believed it is one of the best conferences in the country. I am thankful to be surrounded by a great studio team, including Kelsey Riggs, Kelly Gramlich and Monica McNutt to help me make a smooth transition from coach to analyst.”

One of McGraw’s most famous moments came in April 2019 ahead of the NCAA Final Four games. She started a national conversation with two minutes of semi-impromptu, passionate remarks on the importance of women’s voices in sport. Women’s empowerment, especially in the spots world, is a passion of hers and she publicly vowed to only hire women on her staff.

ACC Network broadcasts a doubleheader of women’s games on Thursdays dubbed “Ladies Night.” Riggs, Gramlich and McNutt even celebrated Galentine’s Day during the show this past February.

McGraw told the Associated Press she can offer a different view as a former coach and joked her biggest concern is that since she’s working from home, the background will be full of Notre Dame memorabilia.

“It's a new challenge I'm looking forward to,” McGraw said, via the AP. “I thought it was a way to stay connected with something I spent my entire life doing. Women’s basketball has been a passion of mine.”

More from Yahoo Sports: