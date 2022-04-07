Notre-Dame Augmented Exhibition Opens in Paris

Jennifer Weil
·5 min read

PARIS – Notre-Dame might not yet be reopened, but people can now virtually visit the cathedral and plunge into its 850 years of history, thanks to an augmented exhibition that’s just been unveiled in the French capital.

“Notre-Dame de Paris,” a show sponsored by L’Oréal, is being held at the Collège des Bernardins in the city’s fifth district, from April 7 to July 17. The exhibit, designed and created by Histovery, is open to the public and free of charge.

More from WWD

People can circulate at will among the show’s 22 experiences that highlight key moments and facts about the 12th-century cathedral that was ravaged by a fire in April 2019. The building’s reconstruction, also sponsored by L’Oréal, remains ongoing.

Each visitor is given a HistoPad, an easy-to-use digital tablet, which adds new dimensions – figuratively and literally – to the elements on display.

“The project is to bring Notre-Dame to [people] who cannot come anymore, and to bring it in a new manner, which is the augmented visit,” explained Bruno de Sa Moreira, chief executive officer and a co-founder of Histovery.

For L’Oréal, the tie-in came naturally.

“The idea is not only to explain the nine centuries of history of the cathedral, but also explain how are we going to rebuild it? What are the skills, the materials [needed]? What’s the plan? Where are we in the plan?” he continued.

“As a century-old French enterprise, it seemed important to us to support the richness of French heritage, culture and history,” Jean-Paul Agon, chairman of L’Oréal’s board of directors, explained in a statement.

“Furthermore, this exhibition illustrates the very best of what technology can offer,” he continued. “More than a visit, it is an experience of incredible richness. As a world leader in beauty, it was natural to contribute to having this treasure of beauty made known to the greatest possible number of people”

The tablet technology, created by Histovery, allows people not only to travel virtually in time and space, but also to learn about history in an engaging, interactive way. Information is available in 11 languages.

“We offer an experience that anyone can do,” de Sa Moreira said.

People personalize their visit according to interests. With the tablet, one clicks on a “time portal,” a specific date on display that zaps them into another period. Go back to 2019, and it’s about reliving the raging fire. An interactive 3D model of the cathedral shows the various stages of the fateful day from different angles and at different times, starting at 7:30 p.m.

Who fought the fire and with what? With a couple of clicks, that information appears.

“We have a scientific committee behind us to make sure everything we are doing is accurate,” explained Edouard Lussan, director of production at Histovery.

It’s possible to find out how the new wooden roof is being constructed, and to see the soaring oak trees from which the wood is sourced. An image of the cathedral’s famous rose window is exhibited, and visitors can learn about each piece of its stained glass, as well as the significance every one imparts.

The exhibition’s floor is lined with carpet designed to resemble Notre-Dame’s actual floor plan, replete with its black-and-white marble design.

From the &#x00201c;Notre-Dame de Paris&#x00201d; exhibit - Credit: Courtesy of Histovery/L&#39;Or&#xe9;al
From the “Notre-Dame de Paris” exhibit - Credit: Courtesy of Histovery/L'Oréal

Courtesy of Histovery/L'Oréal

A visit to 15th-century Île de la Cité, to see Notre-Dame’s urban ecosystem, is on offer.

There’s also a rendering of Jean-Louis David’s painting “Le Sacre de Napoléon,” depicting Napoleon’s coronation in Notre-Dame. With the tablet, a 360-degree visit is possible. Here, the virtual holds more reality than the real painting.

In the actual artwork, Napoleon’s mother is shown, proudly watching over her son’s crowning, but not so in the virtual iteration.

“The mother of Napoleon wasn’t there that day,” said Lussan, explaining she chose to be absent since Napoleon was in dispute with his brother. “So we didn’t put her in.”

Nor did Histovery include in Julius Caesar, who appears in David’s oeuvre, but – of course – could not have attended the event in real life, even if invited, because he was long dead. The last tweak made in the augmented version of the coronation is the reduction of the number of people shown vis-à-vis what’s in the painting, which has an inflated guest count.

“Physically, there is not enough room” for all those people, said Lussan, who studied the cathedral’s measurements. “Here, we are obliged to respect reality.”

Back to the present, viewers can take in four different parts of the cathedral under reconstruction.

“Notre-Dame de Paris” is an exhibit that first opened on a smaller scale at the Dubai Expo in fall 2021. Booking for a visit to it in Paris is recommended on notredameexpo.com.

The show will travel around the world during the next couple years, stopping in 12 cities before the cathedral reopens in 2024. Next up is Dresden, Germany, and this year “Notre-Dame de Paris” will open in Washington D.C., New Orleans and Shanghai.

For more, see:

L’Oréal Files Trademarks for ‘Virtual Cosmetics

French Chanteuse Yseult on Why Her L’Oréal Ambassadorship Is a Big Deal

L’Oréal Reports Strong Sales and Profits Gains in 2021

Best of WWD

Sign up for WWD's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Huberdeau, Panthers rally from 4 down, beat Leafs 7-6 in OT

    SUNRISE, Fla.- (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau scored his second goal of the game in overtime and also had three assists, helping the Florida Panthers overcome a four-goal deficit to beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 7-6 Tuesday night. The Atlantic Division-leading Panthers trailed 5-1 midway through the second period before roaring back. Sam Reinhart scored twice, Aleksander Barkov had a goal and three assists, Claude Giroux got his first goal with Florida and Radko Gudas also scored. Huberdeau took a pas

  • Kraken deal blow to Stars' playoff push with 4-1 victory

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jared McCann scored a short-handed goal in the first period, Ryan Donato converted on a breakaway early in the third period, and the Seattle Kraken beat the Dallas Stars 4-1 on Sunday night. McCann’s early goal was his 25th of the season and Donato added a beautiful finish five minutes into the third period to give the Kraken a cushion. It was Donato’s 14th of the season, tying his career-high. Yanni Gourde added a breakaway goal with 2:13 left and Karson Kuhlman scored an empty-n

  • He did it again. 93-year-old runner Canio Polosa of London, Ont., secures 3 more Canadian records

    Retired doctor, 93-year-old Canio Polosa was hoping to finish Saturday's 10K race in London, Ont., in an hour and 20 minutes. He'd been training all winter and had already secured a 5K Canadian Masters Athletics record last fall. Turns out Polosa is even faster than he thought. He finished the Springbank Sprint 10K in 1:14:04. How does he do it? "I just keep working, doing something that I think helps," said a soft-spoken Polosa at the end of the race. "It was so much better than he expected," s

  • Flyers bench Keith Yandle to end record ironman streak at 989 games

    Phil Kessel now owns the NHL's longest active ironman streak, sitting just 21 back of Yandle's consecutive games played record.

  • The 10 best Blue Jays teams in franchise history

    These are the 10 best squads the Blue Jays have ever fielded entering their 45th year of existence.

  • 14-year-old surfer from N.S. heading to national competition in B.C.

    A 14-year-old surfer from the Halifax area is heading to B.C. this weekend to represent Nova Scotia at a national competition. Juniper Balch of Lawrencetown is no stranger to breaking down barriers in the largely white sport. She's the only Black surfer to compete in her age category in the province, her mom said. As a volunteer with the North Preston Surf Program, Balch also helps introduce other Black youth to the sport that she fell in love with as a seven-year-old. "Maybe I'll see one or two

  • Panthers clinch postseason spot with 5-3 win over Sabres

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau set Florida’s single-season points record, and the Panthers clinched a playoff berth with a 5-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday. Huberdeau scored his 24th goal to extend his point streak to eight games and raise his season total to 97, one more than teammate Aleksander Barkov’s record set in 2019. Anthony Duclair scored twice as the Panthers (48-15-6) established a franchise record for victories. Winning for the seventh time in eight games, Florida c

  • NHL broadcaster doubles down on controversial, violent opinion

    Tyson Nash had the opportunity to walk back his brutal comments. He chose not to.

  • Making the case for each of the NHL's Norris Trophy contenders

    Four players have legitimate arguments to win the Norris Trophy this season. Here's the case for each one.

  • Braves unveil bonkers $25,000 burger that comes with real World Series ring

    For a cool 25 grand you can enjoy a ballpark burger topped with foie gras, lobster tail, eggs, truffle aioli and a scrumptious World Series ring.

  • Toews helps Avalanche beat Penguins 3-2 for 28th home win

    DENVER (AP) — Devon Toews scored with 4:26 remaining, Darcy Kuemper stopped 38 shots and the Colorado Avalanche tied the franchise record for most home wins in a season with a 3-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. It was win No. 28 at Ball Arena, matching Colorado’s marks from 2000-01 and 2017-18. At 28-4-3, Colorado possesses the league’s top home record. Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Mikko Rantanen also scored for Colorado in a fast-paced game that had just one penalty and featured tw

  • Raptors fans roast pop-up Kyle Lowry statue spotted around Toronto

    A temporary Kyle Lowry monument made its way around Toronto this weekend and was predictably mocked online by a bunch of Raptors fans.

  • Matthews nets 51st goal to help Toronto defeat Flyers

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 51st goal, Morgan Rielly had a goal and two assists, and the Toronto Maple Leafs won their fourth straight with a 6-3 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night. John Tavares, Wayne Simmonds, Timothy Liljegren and Pierre Engvall also scored for the Maple Leafs, who have netted 24 goals during their streak. Ivan Provorov had two goals and an assist and Kevin Hayes also scored for the Flyers, who have lost five of six. Philadel

  • How does the NBA play-in tournament work? Rules, schedule, matchups

    The 2022 NBA play-in tournament tips off on April 12.

  • Senators' Josh Norris scores first career hat trick in 5-2 win over Red Wings

    OTTAWA — The first career hat trick for 22-year-old Ottawa Senators forward Josh Norris was memorable for him because of the opposing team. Norris, a Michigan native who drew up cheering for the Detroit Red Wings, scored three goals in Sunday's 5-2 win over the visiting Wings. "Definitely a little bit extra special," Norris said. Ottawa swept the weekend home-and-home against Detroit. Norris, who also scored in Friday's 5-2 victory in Detroit, reached the 30-goal mark this season his empty-net g

  • Panthers overcome 4-goal deficit for 7-6 OT win over Devils

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Gustav Forsling scored twice, including at 1:45 of overtime, and the Florida Panthers overcame a four-goal deficit and beat the New Jersey Devils 7-6 on Saturday. Aleksander Barkov also had two goals. Defenseman Radko Gudas, Ben Chiarot and Brandon Montour each scored for Florida, which won its third straight game. Spencer Knight stopped six shots, picking up the victory in relief of goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, who was pulled after allowing six goals on 25 shots in the first two

  • Eriksson Ek sets career high in goals, Wild top Capitals 5-1

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Joel Eriksson Ek scored his career-best 20th and 21st goals of the season and added an assist, and the Minnesota Wild cruised to a 5-1 victory over the Washington Capitals on Sunday night. Marcus Foligno built on one career-high with his 20th goal and set another with his 16th assist for the Wild, who have won nine of their last 10 games while earning a point in the other. Tyson Jost and Nicolas Deslauriers also scored as second-place Minnesota extended its lead to five points

  • NCAA appears to be ignoring blueprint for success its athletes drew this season

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. Technically, South Carolina and Kansas won the NCAA's two basketball championships this week. On Sunday, Aliyah Boston and the Gamecocks outclassed the UConn Huskies 64-49 to win the women's title, and the following night the Jayhawks reeled in the fast-starting North Carolina Tar Heels for a 72-69 win in the men's title game. Figuratively, we can say the

  • Pascal Siakam discusses Kyle Lowry's impact on and off the court

    After Toronto's loss to Miami in Kyle Lowry's emotional return, Pascal Siakam said Lowry's leadership qualities, work ethic, ability to connect and bond with teammates and the way he always set a hardworking tone are some of the lasting traits that have impacted him most. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Gostisbehere's OT goal lifts Coyotes past Blackhawks, 3-2

    CHICAGO (AP) — Shayne Gostisbehere scored on a deflection with 14.7 seconds left in overtime, Michael Carcone and Travis Boyd also scored, and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Sunday night. The win was only struggling Arizona’s second in the last nine games (2-6-1). The slumping Blackhawks lost their fifth straight (0-3-2) after a two-game winning streak. Gostisbehere’s game-winner came with Chicago’s Patrick Kane in the penalty box and deflected off Chicago center Jonathan