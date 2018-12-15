Notre Dame's Rex Pflueger leaves game vs. Purdue with injury

Notre Dame took home the win over in-state rival Purdue on Saturday, but it came at a price.

With roughly 5:30 to play and the Fighting Irish up 11 points in the second half, Rex Pflueger landed awkwardly on the floor after going for a block and had to be helped to the locker room by two trainers. He was unable to put weight on his left leg and did not return to the game, although the full severity of the injury wasn't immediately clear.

Pflueger, a senior captain for the Irish, has been one of their most consistent players, averaging 8.2 points and 4.9 rebounds per game — both career highs — in the early going of the season. He had seven points and a career-high 10 assists against the Boilermakers at the time of his injury.

If the injury turns out to be serious, Notre Dame will have to rely on freshmen Nate Laszewski, Prentiss Hubb and others to step up and fill Pflueger's void. The Irish are now sporting a 8-3 record this season after the 88-80 over the Boilermakers with ACC play on the horizon.

Notre Dame coach Mike Brey offered a rather grim update on Pflueger's status after the game and seems to be fearing the worst.