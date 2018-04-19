Notre Dame, Alabama Schedule Home-and-Home Series for 2028, 2029 Seasons

Two of the winningest programs in college football history will square off starting in the 2028 season.

Notre Dame will take on Alabama in South Bend on Sept. 2, 2028 and will travel to Tuscaloosa on Sept. 1, 2029.

The two schools last played in January 2013, a 42–12 rout by Alabama in the BCS National Championship Game. Notre Dame’s wins from that 2012 season were vacated this year due to the use of ineligible players.

The Crimson Tide have won two more national titles since that game, while Notre Dame hasn't won a championship since 1988.

Notre Dame leads the all-time series 5–2. The last Irish victory in the series came in 1987, a 37–6 win.