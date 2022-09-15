Notorious Irish gangster 'Johnny Cash' arrested in Spain over €200m money laundering scheme

Johnny Morrissey, known as Johnny Cash, was arrested from his Costa Del Sol home - ASA/GC

A Rochdale bouncer turned enforcer for Ireland's most notorious criminal cartel has been arrested in Spain in a raid to catch “one of Europe’s biggest money launderers”.

Johnny Morrissey, known as Johnny Cash for the wads of bank notes he carried with him, is suspected of laundering more than €200 million (£174m) for the Kinahan gang, a criminal network whose leadership have been in hiding from European and US authorities.

The 62-year-old, who grew up in Greater Manchester, was described as one of Europol’s “high-value targets” after he was detained at his Costa del Sol home in a joint operation by the Spanish Civil Guard, Irish Garda and the US Drug Enforcement Agency.



His friendship with Daniel Kinahan, 45, the cartel’s alleged leader, has been well publicised, with Mr Morrissey attending his 2017 wedding in Dubai.

The arrest comes five months after the US identified key members of the gang, with authorities singling out Mr Morrissey as an "enforcer" who also played a key role in bringing shipments of cocaine from South America to Europe.

Mr Morrissey earned his nickname when he set up a restaurant in Cork in the 1990s, where he was known to pay for everything with wads of cash - including the estimated €600,000 refurbishment on his property.

During this time he also gained a reputation as an alleged hitman to local gangsters, according to former members of the Irish authorities.

Mr Morrissey fled Ireland more than 20 years ago after he was reportedly involved in a bid to harm a Criminal Assets Bureau officer in the country.

In Spain he was well known for courting minor Irish celebrities and reality TV contestants at his mansion in the Costa del Sol. His wife, Nicola Morrissey, CEO of Scottish vodka firm, was also detained as part of Wednesday's raid.

The net began to close in April this year when Mr Morrissey was named by the US Department of Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control alongside six others as alleged ringleaders of the Kinahan cartel.

The crime group's leadership, which has links to the Mexican drug cartel led by El Chapo, have been forced to flee to the Middle East after European and American authorities issued warrants for their arrests.



The hunt for Mr Kinahan, the cartel's main leader, his father Christy, brother Christopher Jr and their associates was intensified when the US offered a $15 million (£13m) bounty for information leading to their capture.



The gang's leadership is stranded in the Middle East because of the imposition of sanctions, which have prevented them from boarding commercial airliners.

Leader Daniel, 45, propelled the family organisation to international notoriety after helping to broker a heavyweight boxing clash between British fighters Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua, which eventually collapsed.

Johnny Morrisey's wife, Nicola Morrisey, was also detained on Wednesday during the raid - ASA/GC

The arrest of his enforcer, Mr Morrissey, will come as a major blow to the Kinahan cartel.



Police raided several properties linked to Mr Morrissey, 62, including his home near the Marbella resort and businesses addresses.



Europol, which helped organise the operation, said the 62-year-old "and his associates were in charge of collecting large amounts of cash from criminal organisations which they would then 'deliver' to other criminal organisations in other countries".



Using the hawala underground banking system, which works on the base of face-to-face transactions, "it is believed that the suspects have laundered over 200 million euros using this method", the European crime-fighting agency added.



Mr Morrissey, a Irish passport holder, was described, by a spokeswoman, as one of Europol's "high-value targets".



He is the first man on the US list of the Kinahan cartel's alleged leadership to be arrested since it was made public.



The alleged kingpin initially smiled when armed police surrounded him, with his smirk turning to a grimace when he spotted nearby photographers.



Mrs Morrissey, who runs the Nero Drinks Company, raised her middle finger at the photographers as she was walked out of their property by officers.