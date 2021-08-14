Notorious inner-city landlord shot in the head at his business

Abdullah Shah, also known as Carmen Pervez, is in hospital after he was shot on Friday afternoon. (Travis McEwan/CBC - image credit)

CBC News has learned that notorious inner-city landlord Abdullah Shah, 59, was shot in the head late this afternoon at one of his businesses on 111 Avenue.

Sources tell CBC News that the convicted fraudster, also known as Carmen Pervez, survived the shooting and is in hospital.

Shah was convicted in December 2020 after he admitted to offering to pay remanded inmates to hurt one of his former employees. He was given a conditional sentence, which included eight months on house arrest.

He pleaded guilty to counselling an offence (assault causing bodily harm) for asking a number of men to beat up Clark Moukhaiber.

Shah served four months in pretrial custody before he was released on $10,000 cash bail.

While free on bail, he was charged with a number of criminal offences, including four counts of trafficking fentanyl.

Shah gained notoriety in Edmonton as a result of owning dozens of inner-city rental properties. At one time, Shah said he owned about 100 properties, although last year his lawyer said he was getting out of that business.

He has a criminal record going back to 1983, including drug and mortgage fraud convictions.

Shah has portrayed himself as a community-minded property owner who tried to help others who were less fortunate.