The Notorious B.I.G.'s Life Story Is Headed to Netflix — Watch the Documentary's Official Trailer

Biggie Smalls is often credited as one of the greatest rappers of all time. Now, the world can finally take a glimpse inside the late icon's life.

On March 1, Netflix will release Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell, the first-ever estate-approved documentary about The Notorious B.I.G., né Christopher George Wallace. Netflix shared the film's official trailer on Monday.

Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell chronicles the life of Wallace ahead of his rise to fame, as told by his loved ones — including his mom Voletta Wallace and his longtime collaborator and friend Diddy, who discovered him in the '90s.

"My son was a very smart kid," his mom Voletta says in the trailer, which also reveals there were talks of crafting him into becoming a jazz star since he was so "musically inclined."

"Biggie blew up overnight, you have no origins for what rap planet this guy came from," Diddy adds of the late legend.

As the years went on, The Notorious B.I.G. began selling drugs in efforts to help provide for his single mom (who had been raising him alone since his dad left when Biggie was just two years old).

"He disrespected my house, that wasn't my son," Voletta says of his decision to turn to the streets. While he was making ends meet his own way, his mom thought he was at work.

Ultimately, Voletta felt proud of her son when he jumpstarted his career under Bad Boy Records, music magnate Diddy's label.

"I was happy that he was making something with his life," Voletta continues in the clip. But Biggie continued his old ways even though he had already become a rap icon.

"[I said,] 'You wanna do this? I need you to commit to this. No, you can't do both,'" Diddy says at one point in the clip — seemingly addressing Biggie's involvement with selling drugs.

Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell was first announced in 2017. It was set to be named One More Chance after Biggie Smalls' '95 hit song that peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100.

"The running joke about documentary films is often how long they take to make," director Emmett Malloy said in a statement to Rolling Stone. "This film lived up to all those stereotypes, taking us four years to develop and make it. Through those years, we were immersed in Brooklyn in the '70s through the '90s. It is easy to see how much Brooklyn has changed since Christopher Wallace was a kid, but it's also clear that many things about being a young Black man in this country have not changed."

Wayne Barrow, Biggie's current estate manager (and former manager) is an executive producer for the new documentary, which includes early footage of the late hitmaker taken from archives and interviews with his childhood friend Damian "D Roc" Butler.

"Big was always a visionary," Butler said in a statement to Rolling Stone. "There will never be such a crazy time in Brooklyn as the '80s and '90s, out of great struggle, comes great art and music. The Brooklyn kid rapping today won't have the same stories we have to tell."

And for Biggie, "That's all it was, was a dream."

The Notorious B.I.G. was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in November 2020. Diddy paid tribute to him during the virtual ceremony. Biggie's son C.J. opened up to PEOPLE just days ahead of his induction.

"People often forget that he was human. He was a regular guy," C.J. said at the time. "He loved to make people laugh. He loved to care for his people and do as much as he could for his friends and family. ... If the world doesn't know anything about Christopher Wallace, it's definitely that he had a good heart and he was a great spirit."

The first-generation New Yorker was shot and killed in Los Angeles on March 9, 1997.

Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell premieres on March 1 on Netflix.