The Notorious Anti-Vax Doc Giving Alex Jones a Run for His Money

Adam Manno
·5 min read
FX
FX

“Widow Tells the Story How Her Husband Died From the Jab.”

“Musician Loses Livelihood After Taking the Shot.”

These are just a sampling of the headlines that make up Mercola.com, the website of Florida-based anti-vax quack Joseph Mercola. Its success allowed the former doctor to stop seeing patients in 2009 and focus full-time on peddling unfounded treatments for mystery illnesses to his desperate following.

The site’s tone will be familiar to anyone who’s ever closed out 15 pop-ups to watch a movie on a shady website. It’s exaggerated and pessimistic, with fear-mongering about 5G cell phone towers sharing space with alluringly simple solutions, like an $87 vitamin compound. This is the formula that’s made Mercola $100 million, according to a 2017 affidavit obtained by The Washington Post.

One of his recent headlines slams The New York Times for engaging in “classic Orwellian doublespeak” in a new “hit piece documentary.” That would be Superspreader, the latest episode of The New York Times Presents premiering on FX and Hulu on August 19.

The hour-long doc, based on a New York Times article from 2021, traces Mercola’s rise from well-meaning osteopath, defined by the Mayo Clinic as a licensed doctor who “focuses on the body’s interconnected system of nerves, muscles and bones,” to a conspiracy hawker who came in at No. 1 in last year’s “Disinformation Dozen” list from the Center for Countering Digital Hate.

The Man Who Investigated Princess Diana’s Death Tells All

Mercola, 68, was raised in Chicago. After graduating from the University of Illinois, he completed medical school at the Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine, now part of Midwestern University. He then started to practice medicine, espousing a healthy amount of skepticism about the pharmaceutical industry that grew increasingly paranoid until he eventually became a pill-pusher in his own right, marketing poppycock panaceas to his flourishing fanbase.

The non-practicing physician has 1.7 million followers on Facebook and hundreds of thousands more on Twitter and Instagram. He routinely rails against the unsubstantiated fatal side-effects of the COVID-19 vaccine, ignoring multiple warnings and fines from the Centers for Disease Control and the Federal Trade Commission about his unscientific claims and misleading advertising for products, including a tanning bed that he claims doesn’t increase the risk of cancer. (Spoiler Alert: They all do.)

Pushback from the government and the medical establishment emboldens him, says former Chicago magazine writer Bryan Smith in the documentary. Mercola will just double down and use it as proof that he’s being persecuted, making any effort to reel in his harmful rhetoric nearly futile. Sometimes the government drops the ball altogether, like when the Small Business Administration forgave his nearly $500,000 in PPP loans despite his dangerous drivel.

How could someone let themselves be seduced by these half-baked, tired ideas about natural health that contradict every respected health authority in the world? It’s easy to blame his followers for doing this to themselves. That is until we meet Diane Langston, who was diagnosed with Stage 4 ovarian cancer four years ago. She credits Mercola with saving her life as she dutifully picks up his shipments from her front porch. Worn down by years of surgeries and chemo, and terrified of the debilitating side effects, she parrots claims from his website about the dangers of chemotherapy, even after admitting that Mercola’s cure-alls comprise just one-third of her treatment plan. It’s the kind of cognitive dissonance driven by fear—Mercola’s most successful product.

His remedies only get more absurd with time, like when he encouraged his followers to nebulize themselves with hydrogen peroxide to treat COVID-19. (By the way, don’t do that.)

Superspreader lays bare the parallels between Mercola and Alex Jones. The Sandy Hook denier built his empire in much the same way: delivering doomsday predictions and anti-government rants that plant the need for, say, a $37 B12 serum. The massive income generated from these sales is then used to rail against a medical and regulatory establishment that is, in their words, profiting off your illness, oppression, and lack of bodily autonomy. Jones’ model was detailed extensively in this year’s CNN documentary, Megaphone for Conspiracy: The Alex Jones Story. But where Jones is brash, belligerent and off-putting, Mercola is soft-spoken and authoritative, making his shtick all the more insidious.

“It felt genuine,” says one woman in the documentary, describing how she found comfort in Mercola’s videos. Though we never find out her condition, or if she has one at all, she recalls being told to seek psychiatric help after complaining about a laundry list of symptoms, including regular lung infections. This feeling of dismissal drove her further into Mercola’s arms. Langston, who still hasn’t disavowed him, shares a similar sense of distrust in traditional medicine, revealing that she hasn’t told her oncologist about her secret stash of supplements.

This is where Superspreader could use a little more reporting about the weaponization of “wellness,” a word that means absolutely nothing to many of us but that can easily grow into an obsession for people who feel vulnerable and distrustful for one reason or another. A con man will always be waiting in the wings waiting to sell you a $100 fluoride removal filter—global pandemic or not.

Want to go deeper? Read more about the movies, shows, and pop-culture moments we just can’t get enough of on the Daily Beast’s Obsessed.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Criscito, Bernardeschi lead Toronto FC to 2-2 draw against New England Revolution

    TORONTO — Despite picking up one point and extending its unbeaten streak to five games, the general feeling around Toronto FC players and coaches was that of disappointment. Behind an early goal from Federico Bernardeschi and the game-tying marker from Domenico Criscito, TFC finished with a 2-2 draw against a short-handed New England Revolution team Wednesday night. Still sitting on the outside of the Eastern Conference playoff picture, being three points out in 11th place, head coach Bob Bradle

  • Study examines culture of silence in professional men's hockey when it comes to mental health

    WARNING: This article contains details of suicide A new study from a group of University of British Columbia researchers takes a deep dive into the pressures professional men's hockey players feel to stay silent despite serious personal problems. The study, published last month in the journal Qualitative Research in Sport, Exercise and Health, involved in-depth interviews with 19 men who are current or former pro hockey players. All but one had played in the National Hockey League. Through those

  • Restricted free agent Jalen Harris reinstated by NBA after drug suspension

    TORONTO — Jalen Harris has been reinstated by the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association after serving a one-year suspension for a positive drug test. The Toronto Raptors hold the guard's rights as a restricted free agent, but the team is at the maximum 20 players allowed heading into training camp. Harris reacted to Tuesday's news by tweeting a praying hands emoji. Harris was given a one-year suspension on July 1, 2021, after testing positive for a prohibited substance under the NB

  • Adam Scott takes lead, Canada's Corey Conners tied for second at BMW Championship

    WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Adam Scott felt he was playing well enough that he should start seeing some better scores at some point. That moment appears to have arrived at just the right time. Scott put together another tidy round Friday except for one hole — a double bogey on the 17th — for a 2-under 69 that gave him a one-shot lead going into the weekend at the BMW Championship. Canada's Corey Conners shot 4-under 67 to jump 11 spots and be in a four-way tie for second. The Listowel, Ont., native

  • Flames sign Kadri to seven-year, $49-million deal, trade Sean Monahan to Canadiens

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames' wild off-season took another dramatic turn Thursday when the team signed coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri to a seven-year, US$49-million deal. The 32-year-old native of London, Ont., was one of the biggest names available in free agency after an all-star season with Colorado that ended with the Avalanche winning the Stanley Cup. "This is an exciting day for my family," Kadri said in a statement. "I couldn't be more thrilled to join such a passionate fan base a

  • Bradley off to fast start in bid to make FedEx Cup finale

    WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Keegan Bradley hasn't been to the FedEx Cup finale in four years, and he started the BMW Championship on Thursday like he was in a hurry to get back. Bradley matched a career low with a 29 on the front nine at Wilmington Country Club and finished with a 7-under 64 to take a one-shot lead over Adam Scott. Bradley is at No. 44 in the FedEx Cup and likely needs a top 10 — he hasn't had one since the U.S. Open — to be among the 30 players who advance to the Tour Championship

  • Nazem Kadri signs 7-year deal with Flames

    Coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri is taking his talents to Calgary.

  • G'day for Canada Little Leaguers in beating Australia 7-0 at World Series

    WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — It started with a lengthy weather delay, but it turned out to be a g'day at Volunteer Stadium for Canada at the 75th Little League World Series. The Little Mountain Little Leaguers of Vancouver defeated Australia 7-0 in their opening game, out-hitting the squad from Brisbane North Region Little League 11-5. Canada, coached by Brad Dorwart and Kevin Smith, scored one run in the second, added three more in the fourth, one in the fifth and two in the sixth. Australia had three e

  • Eugenie Bouchard happy to feel the burn after successful return to tennis

    VANCOUVER — Her first match left her exhausted physically and mentally, but Eugenie Bouchard couldn’t be happier. After a 17-month layoff recovering from right shoulder surgery the native of Westmount, Que., is back playing tennis at the Odlum Brown VanOpen. "The goal of surgery and coming back is to be able to play exactly how I want to and how I was playing before,” the 28-year-old former world No. 5 said Monday. "This is what we do as athletes. The point is not to practice all the time, the p

  • World juniors: Canada coasts into gold medal game with another easy win

    Czechia showed glimpses but ran out of gas a day after upsetting the heavily favoured United States in the quarterfinals.

  • NHL taking both awards show, draft to Nashville in June 2023

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The NHL will be holding its awards and draft in Music City in June 2023, the first time the league has held both in the same city since 2006. “We are thrilled to bring two of our marquee events — the 2023 NHL awards and the 2023 NHL draft — to Nashville, a special city that certainly knows how to throw a great party,” NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said in a news release Thursday. This will mark the 20th anniversary of the first time Nashville hosted the NHL draft. Nashvil

  • Former TFC star Alejandro Pozuelo, Miami stand in way of much-needed win for Toronto

    A familiar face will stand in the way of Toronto FC and a much-needed win amid a tightly-contested Major League Soccer playoff race. Former TFC star Alejandro Pozuelo will lead eighth-seeded Inter Miami CF against visiting Toronto Saturday night in a matchup between two teams sitting just outside the Eastern Conference post-season picture. Pozuelo, who was traded to Miami July 7, will present challenges for his former teammates, despite their familiarity with his game. "Very good player, won the

  • OPINION: Cold hands, small crowds: reflections from a weird world junior championship

    EDMONTON — I'm not used to wearing a parka in August. It's a necessity, though, at Rogers Place this month where I'm covering the world junior hockey championship for The Canadian Press. The thermometer may read 30 degrees outside, but up in the makeshift press area on the arena's fifth floor, I've taken to wearing a bulky winter jacket to avoid frozen fingers and chattering teeth. Unexpected cold and odd apparel are just some of the things that have made this tournament unique. The world junior

  • Running back Harris to remain with Argos as leader, mentor in spite of injury

    TORONTO — A torn right pectoral muscle ended Andrew Harris's season but the Toronto Argonauts running back doesn't believe it will ultimately end his illustrious CFL career. Harris, 35, said Thursday he'll undergo season-ending surgery next week. The five-foot-11, 202-pound Winnipeg native was injured in last week's 34-27 home loss to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. "I'm devastated," Harris said following Toronto's practice. "Just kind of a fluke injury but hopefully I can go through surgery and all go

  • Canada's bobsled, skeleton federation in negotiations with Canada's safe-sport office

    The national governing body for bobsled and skeleton plans to sign on with Canada's new safe sport office. A spokesperson for Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton (BCS) said Monday that it is in negotiations with the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner, which began receiving and addressing complaints of maltreatment in sport on June 20. The news comes on the heels of more than 90 current and former bobsled and skeleton athletes repeating their call to Sport Minister Pascale St-Onge to help clean up

  • Allegations of Oilers owner Daryl Katz paying underage ballerina for sex dropped

    Allegations that Edmonton Oilers owner Daryl Katz paid an underage ballerina for sex have been dropped from a U.S. civil suit.

  • Canada dominates in 6-0 win over Japan at Little League World Series

    SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Jaxon Mayervich struck out 10 batters and recorded an RBI while Benjamin Dartnell hit three RBIs in a 6-0 Canada win over Japan in Little League World Series action. After a scoreless first five innings Friday, Canada turned it up a notch in the sixth and final inning. Mayervich drove in Canada's first run on a single and Ellis St. James followed that up with a sacrifice hit that made it 2-0. Three batters later, Dartnell hit a double to right field that drove three run

  • Canada not counting out underdog Czechs in world juniors semifinals

    EDMONTON — Nathan Gaucher has been having a pretty special summer. In early July, the 18-year-old from Chambly, Que., heard his name called 22nd overall by the Anaheim Ducks at the NHL entry draft. Now, he's working on making another dream come true as he and Team Canada battle for gold at the world junior hockey championship in Edmonton. "It's been a lot of focus on hockey," he said. "Sometimes in the summer you want to take your mind off. But I can't complain one bit about this summer. It was

  • Exercise in 'patience' pays off for Kadri, says winning a factor in joining Flames

    Nazem Kadri said the Calgary Flames expressed interest the moment he became an unrestricted free agent, but it was an "elaborate process" before he finally signed on the dotted line on Thursday. "The patience definitely did me some good," Kadri told reporters in a Zoom call Friday. "There were some decisions to be made." The Flames' wild off-season took another dramatic turn Thursday when the team signed the coveted free agent to a seven-year, US$49-million deal. Before the deal could be made of

  • Joy Drop: Nunavut wrestler shows the power of communities that invest in athletes

    As the last few weeks of summer go by, joys are abundant. The sounds of laughter on patios, the roaring of oceans, or the stillness of a quiet summer evening is truly something we have been lucky to experience. I hope that blooming herbs, bright flowers, and lots of ice cream are punctuating your beautiful summer. With August comes the promise of fall, the beginnings of league play but also the end of one of the hottest leagues running: the WNBA. The playoffs have begun! This is the last season