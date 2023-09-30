NOTL considering spending $1.108 million to transition fleet to electric

Niagara-on-the-Lake council is on its way to potentially spending more than $1 million to update the town’s fleet of vehicles, but there was mixed reaction earlier this week about how heavy a foot the town should have on the pedal.

During Tuesday’s regular meeting, council sent a decision to the budget review committee to consider $1.108 million from the capital spending plan to be spent on converting 10 to 15 per cent of the town’s trucks and cars to electric vehicles.

Staff is also recommending six electric vehicles be acquired through the upcoming budget process, and to consider facility upgrades of $100,000, such as charging stations.

And there’s more money that will be needed ahead on the road.

The budget review committee has been tasked with evaluating whether the town should hire two new full-time employees with a cost of $215,000, and increase its fleet replacement reserve by $492,000 in 2024. Nearly $425,000 of that amount impacts the tax levy. In 2023, the town put more than $351,000 into the replacement reserve, reads the staff report before council on Tuesday – a day before the budget review committee was set to meet.

In 2021, the town commissioned a consulting firm to conduct a fleet service review and green fleet strategy for its fleet and equipment assets to improve fleet asset management and operational efficiency, and to steadily transition towards a green fleet.

With this vision in mind, the goal is to provide an ambitious yet feasible and attainable roadmap for the town to achieve service excellence and significant greenhouse gas emission reductions in its fleet, staff said in its report.

Coun. Erwin Wiens said he’s “not opposed to electric vehicles,” but the town having to make such an expensive transition to them might be further down the road than what staff is suggesting.

“The technology — not a lot of folks are using it,” said Wiens. “People haven’t bought in,” he added, noting that his household has begun the move to non-combustible-engine vehicles.

Story continues

“What we probably should be doing is monitoring the situation,” he said, adding there is more spending for the town ahead. “This is just phase one of an awful lot of money into our fleet.”

Director of operations Rome D’Angelo said the first phase is “six to eight” electric vehicles, as well as a $100,000-retrofit of the operations centre.

The town will also need to consider the purchase of a generator and a transformer as possible future investments.

The next spending ask, as early as 2025, could be more than $250,000, said D’Angelo.

Wiens tabled an amendment to defer the recommendation about converting to electric vehicles until next year’s budget process, but due to a tie, that idea was defeated.

“I think we need to start now to replenish our fleet,” said Coun. Sandra O’Connor, one member of council who voted against Wiens’ amendment.

Lord Mayor Gary Zalepa also wants to hit the road with the plan quickly.

Admitting what is proposed involves a lot of “up front” costs, he estimates the bulk of it can be recovered in five years through savings on fuel and maintenance.

Coun. Gary Burroughs has also asked staff for a future update on the pros and cons of leasing versus purchasing vehicles.

During Wednesday’s budget

meeting, councillors reiterated positions, stated the previous day about fleet upgrades when they discussed the town's $10.3-million capital spending plan.

Although they still did not make a decision on the fleet strategy, they did agree the process to consider it will continue through budget deliberations.

Kris Dube, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Niagara-on-the-Lake Local