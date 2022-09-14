The Notion of the Circular Economy is Gaining Traction in Australia. Experts Weigh in on the Potential Benefits

Transitioning to a circular economy represents an ambitious movement for all industries and the economy. Waste industry experts explain how the transition could help forge a more sustainable future.

waste management services Melbourne, waste management Melbourne

waste management services Melbourne, waste management Melbourne

MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the premier provider of independent waste management services Melbourne-wide, Waste Sense, the potential benefits of a circular economy include reducing waste to landfill, lowering carbon emissions and creating thousands of new jobs.

Representing a move towards a low-waste, high-resource efficiency future, circular activities and processes extend the usable life and value of products while also creating new jobs and stimulating economic growth. A model of production and consumption with waste becoming endlessly reusable, the prospect of a circular economy is continuing to gain traction in Australia.

Last year, the CSIRO launched a National Circular Economy Roadmap that indicated that the recycling sector currently generates 9.2 jobs per 10,000 tonnes of waste, while the same amount of waste sent to landfill generates just 2.8 jobs. As a result, Australia is losing hundreds of millions of dollars every year.

Leading recovery and re-manufacturing company ResourceCo has been at the forefront of the circular economy since launching three decades ago. Each year, the company collects more than 20 million tyres and recycles 99% of them into products used in building insulation, road surfaces and more. To date, ResourceCo has recycled 60 million tonnes of materials otherwise destined for landfill and has produced more than 2 million tonnes of circular economy carbon abatement. With 25 plants across the country, the company employs nearly 1,000 people.

As Waste Sense points out, this highlights the enormous potential of a circular economy, with huge opportunities for Australia. Currently, tens of millions of tonnes of waste goes to landfill each year. Transitioning to a circular economy will help to forge a more sustainable future and also unlock untapped value.

Story continues

Providing leading solutions for business waste management Melbourne-wide, Waste Sense is fully independent and Australian-owned. Working towards 'zero waste to landfill', Waste Sense has achieved a recycling rate of 80% and continuously strives to increase this. Tailoring waste solutions to suit unique business needs, talk to Waste Sense today about a plan to reduce business costs and landfill amounts.

Waste Sense:

1300 492 783

service@wastesense.com.au

2/16 Northumberland Street, South Melbourne, VIC 3205.

Related Images













Image 1: waste management services Melbourne, waste management Melbourne





waste management services Melbourne, waste management Melbourne









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment



