Notification of transactions by members of the board and management
Company announcement no 10-2022
Søborg May 4, 2022
Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them in Konsolidator A/S
On April 28, 2022 Konsolidator A/S issued new shares in a directed issue and a board member exercised warrants according to company announcement no 9-2022. The share issue and warrants exercise gave Konsolidator A/S proceeds of DKK 4 million.
In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation, Konsolidator must notify Finanstilsynet and publicly disclose transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them on trading of Konsolidator shares. Konsolidator A/S hereby notify and submit the following transaction of shares in Konsolidator:
Name:
Cecilia Hultén
Position:
Member of the board
Name of issuer
Konsolidator A/S
ISIN Code:
DK0061113511
Type of securities
Shares
Type of transaction
Purchase of shares
Market for the transaction
Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark
Date of trade
28.04.2022
Number of shares
60,763
Share price
11.52
Aggregated price
699.990
Name:
Team FG Invest ApS
Position:
Team FG Invest ApS is indirectly controlled by Claus Finderup Grove, CEO
Name of issuer
Konsolidator A/S
ISIN Code:
DK0061113511
Type of securities
Shares
Type of transaction
Sale of shares
Market for the transaction
Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark
Date of trade
28.04.2022
Number of shares
85,358
Share price
11.52
Aggregated price
983.324
Name:
Ved Bækken ApS
Position:
Ved Bækken ApS is indirectly controlled by Jack Skov, CFO
Name of issuer
Konsolidator A/S
ISIN Code:
DK0061113511
Type of securities
Shares
Type of transaction
Sale of shares
Market for the transaction
Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark
Date of trade
28.04.2022
Number of shares
85,358
Share price
11.52
Aggregated price
983,324
Name:
Team FG Invest ApS
Position:
Team FG Invest ApS is indirectly controlled by Claus Finderup Grove, CEO
Name of issuer
Konsolidator A/S
ISIN Code:
DK0061113511
Type of securities
Shares
Type of transaction
Purchase of shares
Market for the transaction
Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark
Date of trade
28.04.2022
Number of shares
68.287
Share price
14,40
Aggregated price
983,332
Name:
Ved Bækken ApS
Position:
Ved Bækken ApS is indirectly controlled by Jack Skov, CFO
Name of issuer
Konsolidator A/S
ISIN Code:
DK0061113511
Type of securities
Shares
Type of transaction
Purchase of shares
Market for the transaction
Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark
Date of trade
28.04.2022
Number of shares
68.287
Share price
14,40
Aggregated price
983,332
Name:
Jesper Eigen Møller
Position:
Member of the board
Name of issuer
Konsolidator A/S
ISIN Code:
DK0061113511
Type of securities
Shares
Type of transaction
Exercise of warrants
Market for the transaction
Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark
Date of trade
28.04.2022
Number of shares
118,055
Share price
8,80
Aggregated price
1,038,884
Contacts
CEO: Claus Finderup Grove, mobile +45 2095 2988, cfg@konsolidator.com
CFO: Jack Skov, mobile, +45 2282 8845, js@konsolidator.com
Certified Adviser
Grant Thornton, Jesper Skaarup Vestergaard, phone +45 3527 5011, www.grantthornton.dk
About Konsolidator
Konsolidator A/S is a financial consolidation software company whose primary objective is to make Group CFOs around the world better through automated financial consolidation and reporting in the cloud. Created by CFOs and auditors and powered by innovative technology, Konsolidator removes the complexity of financial consolidation and enables the CFO to save time and gain actionable insights based on key performance data to become a vital part of strategic decision-making. Konsolidator was listed at Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark in 2019. Ticker Code: KONSOL
Attachment