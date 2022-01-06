Notification about results of final buy-back of shares



Target company



Joint Stock Company " Olainfarm ", registration number 40003007246, legal address: Rupnicu str. 5, Olaine, LV-2114, Latvia, phone: (+371) 67013705, e-mail: olainfarm@olainfarm.com, website: www.olainfarm.com , hereinafter - Target Company.

Offeror

AS “AB CITY”, registration number 40203174414, date and place of registration 11.10.2018., Rīga, legal address: Ganību dambis 24D, Riga, LV-1005, e-mail: abcity@abcity.lv, website: www.abcity.lv , hereinafter - Offeror.

Number of shares offered for sale

A total of 549 837 shares of the Target Company have been offered for sale and alienated in accordance with the provisions of Article 83 of the Financial Instruments Market Law.

On January 4th, 2022, the Offeror purchased all 549 837 shares of the Target Company offered for sale.

The number of shares that will be at the disposal of the Offeror after buy-back of shares

After buy-back of shares, the Offeror owns directly 4 298 506 shares and regarding 9 786 572 shares of the Target Company was reached agreement according to which the Offerror will directly acquire the voting rights arising from the shares, which together constitute 100.00% of the number of voting shares of the Target Company, i.e., 14 085 078 shares.





Additional information:

Jānis Leimanis

JSC Olainfarm Member of the Management Board

Tel. +371 29269424

E-pasts: janis.leimanis@olainfarm.com











