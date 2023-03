Reuters

The Canadian dollar weakened to a four-month low against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday as a hawkish shift by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell rattled Wall Street and ahead of a Bank of Canada interest rate decision this week. "It was basically a broad-based USD rally that drove the CAD weakness today," said George Davis, chief technical strategist at RBC Capital Markets. The U.S. dollar rallied against a basket of major currencies, while U.S. stock indexes and the price of oil , one of Canada's major exports, fell as Powell said the Fed will likely need to raise interest rates more than expected as it seeks to rein in inflation.