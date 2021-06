The Canadian Press

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Denver Broncos longtime athletic trainer Steve “Greek” Antonopulos is retiring after 45 years with the franchise and the team's training room will now bear his name. Antonopulos is the longest-tenured employee in Broncos history and he's the only individual who was a part of all eight of the franchise's Super Bowl appearances. Coach Vic Fangio called Antonopulos a "great, great guy, and obviously a great trainer. But above that, a great ambassador and a great member of th