NOTIFICATION OF MANAGERS’ AND CLOSELY RELATED PARTIES’ TRANSACTIONS WITH DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S’ SHARES IN CONNECTION WITH SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAM

Yahoo Sports Videos

Frank Schwab and Minty Bets take you through their best bets heading into the NFL weekend. What will the Seahawks look like with Russell Wilson back at the helm taking on the Packers? New BetMGM customers who bet $1 on ANY game will receive $100 in free bets added to their account. You don’t need to win your bet to receive the promotion. Must be 21+ in AZ, CO, IN, IA, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. Terms apply. Go to BetMGM.com/YAHOOSPECIAL to get started or use promo code SPORTSBOOK when making your first deposit.