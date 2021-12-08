NOTIFICATION OF MANAGERS’ AND CLOSELY RELATED PARTIES’ TRANSACTIONS WITH DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S’ SHARES IN CONNECTION WITH SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAM

The Canadian Press

Mac Jones and the New England Patriots played a style of game more reminiscent of a triple-option service academy than the modern NFL. Jones threw just three passes on a windy Monday night in Buffalo for the fewest pass attempts in an NFL game in nearly a half-century as the Patriots beat the Bills 14-10. With 40 mph wind gusts placing an emphasis on running the ball, the Patriots relied on the ground game with 46 runs compared to just the three passes. The last time a team threw that little in