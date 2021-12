The Canadian Press

LONDON (AP) — Coronavirus outbreaks at Leeds and Watford have led to two Premier League matches scheduled for Sunday being postponed in the latest disruption to the competition caused by cases rising in squads. Leeds was due to travel to Liverpool and Watford was set to play at Wolverhampton as part of the Boxing Day program that still features seven games. The Premier League has now called off 12 matches due to coronavirus issues in two weeks, with players having to isolate after testing positi