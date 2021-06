The Canadian Press

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — When the Czech Republic knocked the Netherlands out of the European Championship, most experts thought Denmark's path to the semifinals got a little bit easier. Not Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand. “I would rather have played the Netherlands,” Hjulmand told Danish broadcaster DR. “Now we're facing a team for the first time (in the tournament) that I think can match our own intensity.” Denmark will face the Czechs in the quarterfinals on Saturday in Baku, Azerbaijan. Hjul