Providence Resources P.l.c. (“the Company”) Notification of Interest in Share Capital

Providence Resources P.l.c. have been informed by Merseyside Pension Fund of a change in its shareholding.

Merseyside Pension Fund, now holds 82,554,179 ordinary shares of €0.001 each in the capital of the Company representing 8.468% of the issued ordinary share capital.

Simon Brett

Company Secretary

2 June 2021

End