Notification on disposal of voting rights
Šiaulių Bankas AB has received notification on disposal of voting rights.
Jolanta Dobiliauskienė
Director of Securities Operations Department
+370 41 595669, jolanta.dobiliauskienė@sb.lt
Attachment
Šiaulių Bankas AB has received notification on disposal of voting rights.
Jolanta Dobiliauskienė
Director of Securities Operations Department
+370 41 595669, jolanta.dobiliauskienė@sb.lt
Attachment
J.T. Miller scored 26 seconds into overtime and the Canucks beat the Anaheim Ducks 2-1 Wednesday night for their seventh straight win since Bruce Boudreau was brought in.
Vladimir Tarasenko had a goal and two assists as the St. Louis Blues beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-2 on Wednesday night.
With the new year comes renewed hope -- regardless of the state of each Canadian team's current NHL season. The Zone Time crew discusses what each club North of the border should have on their list of resolutions for 2022.
The World Juniors have officially been cancelled after COVID-19 outbreaks on several teams.
Kyrie practiced with the Nets for the first time in months.
The NHL is following other leagues and U.S. government guidance by cutting COVID-19 isolation times for players and personnel to five days under certain conditions.
Anthony Sweat was shot and killed on Tuesday night near Richmond, Virginia. He was 27.
We've been down this road before.
Ricky Rubio was one assist shy of a triple-double on Tuesday night in New Orleans when he went down.
Kyle Seager announced his retirement Wednesday after 11 seasons in the majors, all with the Seattle Mariners.
Rain, snow, wind and heat are each factors that have complicated matters for ice maintenance crews at previous outdoor NHL events.
With Tuukka Rask's seemingly imminent return, this Boston Bruins group as we know it is gearing up for one last run.
Madden's first game for CBS isn't the Madden we came to know and love years later. But there are little hints of his future greatness sprinkled throughout.
This isn't the first time Kareem has criticized LeBron.
Beijing Olympic protocols contain a policy that could bar athletes from the 2022 Winter Games long after they’ve cleared COVID-19 infections.
Whether you're playing for pride or a trophy, our fantasy football analysts have you covered with their positional rankings.
From Brady to Biles to Ohtani to Giannis, here are the top sports stories for 2021.
Cincinnati is coming off a huge win, and this week would be an even bigger victory.
Nine years ago Canada's national women's team earned bronze at the London Olympics after a controversial semifinal shootout loss to the United States. Canada's women were named the team of the year by The Canadian Press at the end of 2012, but the national side wanted more. They wanted Olympic gold. Julia Grosso's goal in penalty kicks lifted Canada to a 1-1 shootout victory over Sweden in the Tokyo Games final this past summer, realizing that nearly decade-old dream. That championship victory w
Larry Landon enjoyed watching two recent American Hockey League callups score in their NHL debuts. Adding to the fun: they did it against a team with a player who spent time in the ECHL. “It’s wonderful to see,” the executive director of the Professional Hockey Players’ Association said. “It’s great for the players. Everybody aspires to get to the NHL, and whether it’s pandemic or not, they got a chance to play and show their skillset.” Of course, somebody had to replace those players in the min