Notice on Public Offering, Listing and Admission to Trading of Additional Shares of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS

EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS (registry code 128640036, address A. Lauteri 5, 10114 Tallinn) hereby announces a public offering of shares of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS and informs about the contemplated listing and admission to trading of the additional shares on the regulated market operated by Nasdaq Tallinn AS (register code 10359206). The Public Offering is based on the decision of the general meeting of shareholders on 15.04.2021.



Public Offering of Shares

EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS offers up to 850 000 new ordinary shares, for all natural and legal persons in Estonia in accordance with the Public Offering Prospectus. An investor may subscribe to any number of shares offered. The minimum and maximum number of shares offered that can be subscribed for has not been established. Existing shareholders of the fund i.e., the persons who have been entered in the list of shareholders of the fund as of 29.04.2021 as at the end of the working day of Nasdaq CSD, have a pre-emptive right to subscribe for new shares in proportion to the sum of the nominal values of their shares. The above, however, does not preclude the existing shareholders’ right to subscribe more or less for the shares offered or not to subscribe for the shares offered. Existing shares are not sold in the Offer.

The offering price of one share offered is 17,8 euros, of which 10 euros is the nominal value of the share offered and 7,8 is the issue premium.

The subscription of the shares offered is carried out in Estonia through the account managers of Nasdaq CSD SE Estonian branch. The subscription order shall include the following information:

Securities account holder: Name of the investor Securities account: Securities account number of the investor Securities account manager: Name of the investor's securities account manager Security: EfTEN Real Estate Fund III aktsia additional 6 ISIN: EE3800001242 Quantity of securities: The number of shares offered, which the investor wishes to subscribe Price (per share): 17,8 EUR Transaction price: Number of shares offered, which the investor wishes to subscribe, multiplied by the price of the offered shares Counterparty of transaction: EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS Counterparty's securities account: 99102006845 Counterparty's securities account manager: Swedbank AS Settlement date: 10.06.2019 Type of transaction: „Purchase“ Settlement type: „Delivery versus payment “

Subscription orders to participate in the offer can only be presented in euros and the participant in the offer covers all the costs related to presenting the subscription order and fees payable.

The time schedule of the offering of the shares is as follows:

14.05.2021 at 09:00 (EET) Start of the subscription period of the shares 31.05.2021 at 16.00 (EET) End of the subscription period of the shares 01.06.2021 Announcement of the initial results of the Offering 10.06.2021 Settlement of the Offering (Transfer of the shares to investors’ securities accounts) On or about 17.06.2021 The increase of the share capital is presumably registered in the Commercial Register On or about 22.06.2021 Expected listing of the shares and admission to trading on the regulated market operated by Nasdaq Tallinn AS (on Baltic Main List)

Listing and Admission to Trading of Shares

EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS has applied for listing and trading all offered shares of the fund on the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange Main List. While every effort will be made and due care will be taken in order to ensure the listing and the admission to trading of the shares, EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS cannot ensure that the shares are listed and admitted to trading.

Availability of Prospectus

The public offering, listing and admission to trading prospectus of shares of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS can be obtained at the office EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS at A. Lauteri 5, Tallinn (III floor) and in electronic format from fund’s website www.eref.ee and from the website of the Financial Supervision Authority www.fi.ee. Additionally, the prospectus is attached to this notice on public offering, listing and admission to trading of shares of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS.

Before investing into shares of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS we ask you to acquaint yourself with the whole prospectus.

Viljar Arakas

Member of the Management Board

Phone: 655 9515

E-mail: viljar.arakas@eften.ee



