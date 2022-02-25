Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

·1 min read

FRASER MACDOUGALL and CHRIS BOGART -and- TRYP THERAPEUTICS INC., File No. 2022-4

TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - The Commission issued a Notice of Hearing to consider a request filed by Fraser Macdougall and Chris Bogart dated February 24, 2022, in respect of a proposed financing for Tryp Therapeutics Inc.

A preliminary attendance will be held on February 25, 2022, at 4:00 p.m.

A copy of the Notice of Hearing dated February 25, 2022 and the request dated February 24, 2022 is available at www.osc.ca.

OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY
GRACE KNAKOWSKI
SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION

SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/25/c2750.html

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Pickleball is one of Canada's fastest-growing sports. But the paddle and ball can make a racket

    Pickleball has been a blessing for some during the COVID-19 pandemic, offering up exercise, fresh air, and a chance to socialize outdoors. But for some who live near pickleball courts, the cacophony that comes with the burgeoning sport can be a curse. Many pickleballers play their sport on reconfigured outdoor tennis courts. The sport has ties to tennis, but uses a paddle instead of a racket, and a hard ball instead of a fuzzy tennis ball. The results can be noisy. Connie Ball, who lives near pi

  • Miller puts up four points, Canucks snap Flames' 10-game win streak with lopsided win

    VANCOUVER — J.T. Miller believes he and his Vancouver Canucks teammates raised the bar for themselves on Thursday night. Not only did the Canucks extinguish the Calgary Flames' 10-game win streak, but they did so in dominant fashion, handing the visitors a lopsided 7-1 loss. “We just set a standard for ourselves for the rest of the year. And that’s not by winning by six goals, but it’s playing the right way, being sharp on the special teams, being ready to start the game," said Miller, who put u

  • The lethal Fred VanVleet-Pascal Siakam PnR

    In the first edition of Spotlight, Samson Folk breaks down why the Raptors' duo of Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet form one of the trickiest pick-and-roll combinations in the NBA and how they've been giving defences fits all season.

  • Vancouver Whitecaps extend starting goalkeeper Thomas Hasal through 2023

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps have locked up their No. 1 goalkeeper, signing Thomas Hasal to an extension through 2023. The deal, announced Tuesday, also includes club options for the 2024 and 2025 seasons. Hasal, 22, was elevated to the starting 'keeper position in January when the 'Caps dealt star netminder Maxime Crepeau to Los Angeles FC for general allocation money and draft picks. Sporting director Axel Schuster said Crepeau requested a trade, citing a "very special personal situatio

  • All-girls tackle football league in Edmonton makes its return after COVID shut down

    An all-girls tackle football league is reforming after COVID tackled its budding popularity. Back in 2019, the Capital District Minor Football Association (CDMFA) got the program off the ground, with about 50 girls. The 2020 season was set to double, with around 120 girls registered, but COVID-19 shut that season down, according to Tanya Walter, CDMFA's technical director. This year, the club isn't sure what to expect, but they're hoping to get that momentum back, starting with a camp and practi

  • Pesce's OT goal leads Hurricanes over Flyers

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Brett Pesce scored 4 minutes, 42 seconds into overtime, Vincent Trocheck had a goal and an assist and the Metropolitan Division-leading Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 on Monday. Nino Niederreiter and Teuvo Teravainen also scored for the Hurricanes, who won their third straight. Gerry Mayhew, Patrick Brown and Oskar Lindblom tallied goals for the Flyers. Philadelphia, playing its second contest of a club-record eight-game homestand, lost its fifth in

  • Landeskog scores twice, NHL-leading Avs beat Red Wings 5-2

    DETROIT (AP) — Gabriel Landeskog opened the scoring 1:12 in and capped it with an empty-netter for his 25th goal of the season, helping the NHL-leading Colorado Avalanche beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Wednesday night. Tyson Jost, Nazem Kadri and Valeri Nichushkin also scored and Pavel Francouz stopped 31 shots. Colorado beat Detroit for the eighth consecutive time. Filip Zadina and Robby Fabbri scored for the Red Wings. Thomas Greiss made 26 saves. Darren Helm, facing his former team in Detr

  • Hawks hope to improve playoff standing in key 4-game stretch

    ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks are aiming for a top-six spot in the NBA playoffs, knowing a repeat of their pace before the All-Star break won’t be close to good enough. One year after advancing to the Eastern Conference finals, the Hawks feel a sense of urgency to improve their play in the final 24 games of the regular season. They visit Chicago on Thursday night to open a crucial stretch of four games against teams ahead of them in the conference playoff standings, including two against the

  • When the All-Star break ends, the NBA's stretch run begins

    CLEVELAND (AP) — When the All-Star break ends, the stretch run begins. There isn’t much time left in the NBA season. The All-Star weekend came at about the 60-game mark for teams, far beyond the midpoint of the 82-game schedule. It’s a sprint to the finish now, and the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers have to prove they have the legs to make a run. The Nets could have Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons on the floor soon to spark a surge. But the Lakers might be without Anthony Davis for more than

  • Sillinger, Danforth score in 10 second-span, Columbus wins

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Cole Sillinger and Justin Danforth scored 10 seconds apart in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Florida Panthers 6-3 on Thursday night. Oliver Bjorkstrand, Gabriel Carlsson, Boone Jenner and Patrik Laine also scored to help Columbus beat the Panthers for the first time in nine games and extending their winning streak to a season-best four games. Jakub Voracek had two assists, and J-F Berube stopped 39 shots. Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and an assist f

  • Lafrenière, Zibanejad lead Rangers to 4-1 win over Capitals

    NEW YORK (AP) — Alexis Lafrenière and Mika Zibanejad each had a goal and an assist, and the New York Rangers beat the Washington Capitals 4-1 on Thursday night. Chris Kreider and Barclay Goodrow also scored and Igor Shesterkin stopped 36 shots to help New York win for the fifth time in six games. The Rangers have won eight of their last 11 overall (8-2-1) and nine of 12 (9-1-2) at home. Alex Ovechkin scored and Ilya Samsonov had 17 saves for Washington, which had won three of its last four but w

  • Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet happy with his all-star experience

    Fred VanVleet's all-star experience is over. The Toronto Raptors guard scored six points in nine minutes of action as part of Team LeBron's 163-160 victory Sunday over Team Durant. But while VanVleet didn't get too great of a chance to show what he could do, he feels like his time knocking boots with the NBA's elite, past and present, was worthwhile. "It was probably being in the locker room and just being around the guys and hear some of the stories and share stories," VanVleet said over video

  • Report: Finnish club leaving KHL ahead of playoffs amid Russian invasion of Ukraine

    A popular Finnish team is reportedly leaving the Russian-based KHL right before the Gagarin Cup Playoffs in response to the country's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Jake DeBrusk scores twice as Bruins top Kraken 3-2 in OT

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jake DeBrusk scored his second goal of the game 33 seconds into overtime and the Boston Bruins beat the Seattle Kraken 3-2 on Thursday night. Boston opened a lengthy road trip with its third straight win and welcomed Brad Marchand back from suspension. DeBrusk scored off a fluky bounce in the first period and beat Seattle goaltender Philipp Grubauer on the short side from a tight angle on the first shot of the extra period. David Pastrnak scored his 28th of the season and 20th in

  • Toronto FC signs Kadin Chung amidst talk a more experienced fullback in on his way

    Toronto FC added former Pacific FC defender Kadin Chung to its first-team roster on Wednesday amidst speculation that a more experienced fullback signing is in the works. The MLS team has been linked to veteran Italian left back Domenico Criscito, currently with Genoa, with reports indicating a deal may be close. The 35-year-old Criscito, who has won 26 caps for Italy, has spent most of his career with Genoa and Russia's Zenit Saint Petersburg, although he also had a spell with Juventus early in

  • Portland's Nurkic out at least 4 weeks because of foot issue

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Portland Trail Blazers announced Wednesday that center Jusuf Nurkic will be sidelined for at least four weeks because of left foot plantar fasciitis. The team said the condition has been bothering Nurkic since September. He will be reevaluated after four weeks. Nuckic has started 56 games this season, averaging 15 points and 11.1 rebounds. He has 30 double-doubles. His injury is the latest to befall the Blazers, who have been without guard Damian Lillard since the start

  • Wild snap Oilers' five-game win streak with 7-3 trouncing

    EDMONTON — After allowing six goals in consecutive losses themselves, the Minnesota Wild flipped the script on Sunday. Kevin Fiala scored two goals and added an assist as the Wild scored early and often in a 7-3 victory over the Edmonton Oilers. “Sometimes it doesn’t go in and tonight it kind of went in,” Fiala said. “We started well. We know (losing) two in a row is not good enough for us. We are not always going to win, but we don’t want to lose two in a row, and tonight was a great response f

  • MLB makes slight moves toward players in longer lockout talk

    JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Baseball negotiations resumed with renewed intensity Monday in an effort to salvage opening day, and Major League Baseball made slight moves toward locked-out players. With perhaps a week left to salvage opening day, union head Tony Clark attended negotiations for the first time since the MLB lockout began, accompanied by New York Mets stars Max Scherzer and Francisco Lindor. MLB increased its offer of a bonus pool for pre-arbitration players by $5 million to $20 million, a

  • Russian goalie refuses to wear silver medal after losing men's hockey final

    Ivan Fedotov refused to wear his medal immediately after the men's hockey final at the Winter Olympics.

  • Coyotes sign defenseman Mayo to 3-year contract

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes have signed defenseman Dysin Mayo to a three-year contract. Terms of the deal announced Friday were not released. The 25-year-old Mayo has three goals and three assists in 42 games with Arizona this season. A fifth-round NHL draft pick in 2014, Mayo became the eighth defenseman in franchise history to score in his debut against Edmonton on Oct. 21. Mayo has been a key player on Arizona's penalty kill, leads the team with 83 blocked shots and the team's