Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

TREVOR ROSBOROUGH, TAYLOR CARR, AND DMITRI GRAHAM, File No. 2020-33

TORONTO, Nov. 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Take notice that the hearing in the above named matter scheduled to be heard on November 12, 15, 17, 18, 19, 22, 25, and 26, 2021 will not proceed as scheduled.

OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY
GRACE KNAKOWSKI
SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION

SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2021/11/c8417.html

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories