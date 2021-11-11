Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

TREVOR ROSBOROUGH, TAYLOR CARR, AND DMITRI GRAHAM, File No. 2020-33

TORONTO, Nov. 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Take notice that the hearing in the above named matter scheduled to be heard on November 12, 15, 17, 18, 19, 22, 25, and 26, 2021 will not proceed as scheduled.

