Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission
BUFFALO GRAND HOTEL INC., STINSON HOSPITALITY MANAGEMENT INC., STINSON HOSPITALITY CORP., RESTORATION FUNDING CORPORATION, and HARRY STINSON, File No. 2020-11
TORONTO, March 9, 2022 /CNW/ - The Commission issued an Order in the above named matter.
A copy of the Order dated March 9, 2022 is available at www.osc.ca
OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY
GRACE KNAKOWSKI
SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION
SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/09/c2408.html