Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

·1 min read

JIUBIN FENG and CIM INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC., File No. 2021-27

TORONTO, April 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Take notice of the following merits hearing date changes in the above named matter:

  1. the merits hearing scheduled to be heard on September 1, 2, 6, 7, 8, 9 and October 24, 2022 will not proceed as scheduled; and

  2. the merits hearing shall commence on September 14, 2022 and continue on September 15, 16, 19, 20, 21, and 22, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. on each day.

OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY
GRACE KNAKOWSKI
SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION

SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

